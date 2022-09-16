Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm Comic in Opus December 2022 Solicits

Jason Lei Howden, writer and director of Guns Akimbo and Deathgasm, is to create a new comic book series from Opus Comics, to fill the gap between the first Deathasm movie and its sequel, Deathgasm 2, filming next year. And it's coming from Opus Comics in their December 2022 solicits, alongside Bill & Ted Roll The Dice, also written by Jason, Monsters Of Metal: Krampus In Concert, again written by Jason, and a Bill & Ted Christmas Special, Frank Frazetta comic books and Helloween, which somehow Jason Lei Howden managed to stay away from.

DEATHGASM #1 (OF 4) CVR A FOX

OPUS COMICS

(W) Jason Howden, Pete Bune (A) Industrias Lamonicana (CA) Russell Fox

New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! Deathgasm has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 6.66

BILL & TED ROLL DICE TP

OPUS COMICS

(W) James Asmus, John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols, Andrew Currie (CA) Lukas Ketner

Go to Hell with Bill and Ted as they must save their souls with saving rolls! Old friend Joan of Arc, Aleister Crowley, Niccol Paganini, and… Doctor Feelgood round out the party taking on the Game Master… Satan, himself! Plus, the "Secret Origin of Chuck De Nomolos"!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BILL & TEDS EXCELLENT HOLIDAY SP ONE SHOT CVR A BROWN

OPUS COMICS

(W) John Barber (A) Wayne Nichols (A / CA) Reilly Brown

Roll over Beethoven, the Wyld Stallyns have their own ode to joy to share with the world! John Barber (Back to the Future) and Reilly Brown (Deadpool) bring you this most triumphant message of peace, love, and understanding. Plus, another bonus story featuring Rufus!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 6.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #8 CVR A TESSIER

OPUS COMICS

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Esau Escorza (CA) Clara Tessier

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) chronicle the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell-both of them!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER CVR GALLERY #1

OPUS COMICS

(A) Various (CA) Liam Sharp

Collected in one volume are the awe-inspiring and epic covers to the Death Dealer series. Artists include Simone Bianchi, Frank Cho, Gabrielle Dell'Otto, David Finch, Joseph Michael Linsner, Dan Panosian, Paul Renaud, Bill Sienkiewicz, and many more!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #2 (OF 5) CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A / CA) Diego Yapur

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting "Dawn Attack" springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HELLOWEEN #3 (OF 3) CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

(W) Joe Harris (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Santi Casas

Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 6.66

MONSTER OF METAL KRAMPUS IN CONCERT CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

(W) Jason Howden, Llexi Leon (A) Luis Guaranga (CA) Ryan Christensen

Written by director and visual effects artist Jason Howden (Guns Akimbo) and Llexi Leon, Monsters of Metal takes iconic creatures on the road as a heavy metal band in this riotous sendup of life on tour! This time out, our favorite metalheads cross paths with the dreaded Krampus! 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 6.66

