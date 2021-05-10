JJJ Gets What He Deserves in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #2 [Preview]
For decades, fake news purveyor J. Jonah Jameson has been spreading lies about Spider-Man. So when Spidey turns evil in the alternate universe tale Spider-Man Spider's Shadow, he finally gives J. Jonah Jameson what he wants. In this preview, we see Spider-Man finally snap and go after Jameson. Will Jameson finally get what he deserves? Find out when Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #2 hits stores from Mervel Comics on Wednesday.
SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto
WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?
Spider-Man's vicious new approach to crime has every villain on high alert! No one is safe as Peter succumbs further to his new dark powers. Wilson Fisk wants to put an end to this deadly new Spidey once and for all, but who is really the one coordinating this takedown attempt? And with Peter haunted more by his past each day, will someone be able to save him from his own mind?
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99