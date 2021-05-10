JJJ Gets What He Deserves in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #2 [Preview]

For decades, fake news purveyor J. Jonah Jameson has been spreading lies about Spider-Man. So when Spidey turns evil in the alternate universe tale Spider-Man Spider's Shadow, he finally gives J. Jonah Jameson what he wants. In this preview, we see Spider-Man finally snap and go after Jameson. Will Jameson finally get what he deserves? Find out when Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #2 hits stores from Mervel Comics on Wednesday.