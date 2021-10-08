Joker #8 Preview: Has The Joker Been Innocent All Along?

Joker #8 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the solicit suggests that the Joker may be… innocent?! Well, hang on now. Not of everything. Just of this one specific thing. He's definitely still, like, the clown prince of crime and all that. So don't go thinking the Joker has gone soft, okay! Check out the preview below.

JOKER #8

DC Comics

0821DC155

0821DC156 – JOKER #8 CVR B JORGE MOLINA VAR – $5.99

0821DC157 – JOKER #8 CVR C ACKY BRIGHT VAR – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March

Jim Gordon was warned, to "head back to the light while you still can," but his quest to apprehend The Joker is taking him deeper into darkness. Could The Joker actually be innocent of the attack on Arkham Asylum? Punchline Back-Up: It's a jailbreak as Bluebird must escape from Blackgate before Punchline and her gang can murder her!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $5.99

