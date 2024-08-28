Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, krakoa

Jonathan Hickman Goes Back To Krakoa For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)

Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic launch Aliens Vs Avengers #1 from Marvel Comics today. With Xenomorphs hitting Marvel's future.

Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic launch Aliens Vs Avengers #1 from Marvel Comics today. As Hickman threads the history of the Xenomorphs through the Marvel Universe and into its near future. Which might not have been what people were expecting, but it's what they got.

Bring on the Garth Marenghi.

After all, Alien and Aliens are set in the future, so is this… how far?

Well Valeria Richards, not even a teenager in the standard Marvel Universe, is a twice-divorced-forty-five year old, so that's over thirty years hence. So what other changes are we getting as the Aliens hit Earth?

The Inhumans really had an immigration problem on Attilan's southern border? Not entirely sure the political parallels are holding up here. I may need to stare at that Garth Marenghi gif again.

And Jonathan Hickman briefly returns to Krakoa… and a Krakoa that never left for the White Hot Room. Is this a remaining Krakoa forty years hence if he had never left the Xbooks when he did? The Krakoa that plenty of X-Men readers still yearn for? And doing a Red Flight?

Or maybe that isolationism, when the threat is so huge, is always futile?





With a nod to Weyland America of Weyland Yutani, the corporation of Alien and Aliens?

With Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers on top of it all, wailing about the world that once was and how it came to be this? Still, if you are wondering how future Earth can be saved from the Alien infection, it's worth looking for a Chekhov's gun or three.

We know there are Strontian, D'bari and Cotati strains of Xenomorph as well as an even more powerful Skrull Xenomorph.

The Wakandan Intergalactic Empire has exposed this threat as being AI. Are these Orchis? Are these future Sentinels, Dominion-born, using organic life against itself? In Powers Of X, Jonathan Hickman has established that super-intelligent artificial life can become so dense that it creates moments of singularity…

… or black holes. And time dilation means that even though the Earth will now be quarantined…

…help from the Intergalactic Wakandans towards their home country and planet may be on its way. Just delayed by dilation. And what if one could set the Skrull Xenomorphs against the human ones?

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240625

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

ALIENS AND AVENGERS FACE OFF!

It's all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribi? cut loose in this four-part epic unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99

