Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston 3W3M Comes To Print

Bleeding Cool had previously talked about Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston bringing 3W3M, their shared universe Substack Comics shared universe (or solar system at least) project, to print. That "EVERYONE signed up to 3W/3M at the founding or annual level is going to be able to get a beautiful, 180-plus page PRINT collected edition, FREE with their subscription." While Founders would get "Exclusive deluxe edition of the Ashcan Signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. This ashcan will contain both FABLE and RUIN, along with bonus material, and feature a cover by Mike and Mike (that's right, both of them). A limited-edition print signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston. A limited edition collector card signed by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston."

Well, that Deluxe Ashcan is getting a lot more Deluxe. Editor Steve Wacker states that "It became clear to us that calling this an "Ashcan" was no longer doing it justice. So, today, we're announcing 3W/3M [Foundations]. [FOUNDATIONS] is the very first PRINTED, full length comic book set in the 3W/3M Universe, containing both the FABLE and RUINS stories, along with additional data and world-building materials. It is printed in full color at European dimensions. This gorgeous first printing card stock, debossed cover, designed by Sasha E. Head, is only available exclusively to Founding Level subscribers (along with our first 100 annual subscribers from back on 8/9). It will be signed by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, and Mike Huddleston, and is sure to be a collector's item. We'll be going to print on this later this month, so quantities will be limited and fixed."

They also confirm it will still be available to those who subscribe or upgrade their subscriptions to the Founding Level now as well. Which they promise will also net you the following;

Our [SYSTEMS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook in a beautiful deluxe hardcover edition signed by Jonathan, Mike and Mike (available only for a limited time, see below).

A limited edition print signed by Jonathan, Mike and Mike.

Complimentary passes to live, in-person VIP events like the ones announced for C2E2 and Emerald City Comic Con.

Access to our upcoming interactive comic, THE PATH.

With more benefits and rewards to come.

3W3M is the most ambitious and accomplished of the Substack Comics projects to publication so far, with acres of backmatter, many well-known comic book creators recruited to carve out part of its solar system and with literally no idea what is coming next. Maybe this will give me a clue?