Phillip Kennedy Johnson Signs Exclusively With Marvel Comics

Phillip Kennedy Johnson signs exclusively with Marvel Comics ahead of release of Infernal Hulk today

Article Summary Phillip Kennedy Johnson signs an exclusive, multi-year deal with Marvel Comics starting in 2026.

Launches new series Infernal Hulk, following his acclaimed runs on Superman and Batman & Robin at DC.

Veteran writer and musician, Johnson brings decades of experience and creativity to Marvel’s lineup.

Will complete ongoing DC projects before focusing full-time on ambitious Marvel titles through 2027.

I bumped into Phillip Kennedy Johnson last weekend at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England. Did he say that he was about to announce a newly signed, exclusive contract for Marvel Comics? No, no, he didn't. But coming off Batman And Robin and Adventures of Superman: Book of El at DC Comics, he is now to write comics exclusively on a multi-year contract for Marvel Comics from 2026. And coinciding with the publication today of the new series, Infernal Hulk. Exclusive deals, although not as common as they once were, enable publishers to retain valued creators from their biggest competitors, as well as secure them against the risk of their secrets being revealed to the competition. For creators, it can mean guaranteed work, as well as access to prominent writing assignments, and other staff benefits, such as health insurance in the USA.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson has been known in comic books for Superman, Action Comics, Alien, Green Lantern: War Journal and Hellhunters for Marvel and DC, while co-creator of The Fellspyre Chronicles, Crocodile Black, Last Sons of America and Warlords of Appalachia across the industry. He also teaches Creative Writing at The Joe Kubert School. "My friends at Marvel have been ideal collaborators, and I'm extremely honored and excited that they've asked me to play such a bigger role in the company," Johnson said. "Now that our Incredible Hulk run is kicking off its second act with Infernal Hulk #1, and with the other mind-blowing projects we're putting together for 2026 and 2027, it felt like the time to make Marvel my comics home for a while."

Born in Iowa and raised in Kentucky, Johnson is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the University of North Texas – with a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Music. He is recently retired from the United States Army after more than two decades of service. Outside of writing, Johnson is an active musician in the Washington, DC/Baltimore area, having served as a trumpet player with The U.S. Army Field Band of Washington, DC, from 2005 to 2025, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Moscow Ballet, the Dallas Opera, Washington Symphonic Brass, and more.

Infernal Hulk picks up after Hulk's epic rematch with the Eldest, the powerful firstborn child of the Mother of Horrors, from October's Incredible Hulk #30. The Eldest's long-seeded plan comes to fruition as it uses the power of the Strongest There Is to usher in a new Age of Monsters, unleashing a dark destiny for the entire Marvel Universe and declaring war for its very soul.

"The Hulk story we're building up to is the most ambitious thing I've written to date, and the titles we're planning for 2026 and 2027 are legitimate dream projects for me," Johnson explained. "My son, who learned to love reading from the same old ripped-up Marvel, DC and Gold Key Comics that I used to read, gave me his unreserved blessing to do this, and that was all the advice I needed. To him, to all my other readers, and to my fellow comic fans: I promise, I won't let you down."

While Johnson officially joins Marvel exclusively starting in January, he will finish his current runs for other publishers, including his heralded writings for Batman & Robin and Adventures of Superman: Book of El for DC.

"I'm as close as ever with all the awesome people at DC, and my current runs on Batman & Robin and Adventures of Superman: Book of El will continue through their planned conclusions next year," Johnson said. "Comics are about making cool stuff with your friends, and I hope my DC fans check out what we've got coming at Marvel. I'm still getting better at this gig, and I CANNOT WAIT to show you what we're building at Marvel right now."

