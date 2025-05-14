Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Marvel Teases First Spin-Offs From Jonathan Hickman's Imperial

Marvel Teases First Spin-Offs of Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial for August 2025

Article Summary Marvel unveils first spin-offs from Jonathan Hickman's Imperial cosmic event, set for August 2025 release.

Imperial aims to reshape the Marvel Cosmic Universe, introducing new wars among galactic empires.

Hickman teases a diverse lineup, focusing on quality over quantity with future Imperial spin-off titles.

Black Panther and She-Hulk play key roles as Marvel hints at assassinations and intergalactic conflict.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news about Imperial, the new Marvel Comics project by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, out of ComicsPro back in February. A four-issue mini-series beginning in June 2024, intending to reshape the Cosmic Marvel Universe and the Galactic Order… Hickman recently talked to David Harper for the Off Panel podcast, to talk about his career and touched on Imperial. He talked about trying to make Marvel Comics more diverse in the titles that they are publishing. He said, "If we can get four really good titles that do well on their own, and we do four more a couple of years later… You don't need ten Avengers books and fourteen X-Men books." And that working on Imperial, writing the set-up, and spinning off branches from the initial tree so that "three or four writers can come in and pick up a book that's already moving forward… with velocity right out of the gate". And now we are going to get to see the first of those branches and speculate as to where they will lead. And with what velocity…

Marvel teases, "Imperial transforms the Marvel Cosmos into a new theatre of war! Stay tuned tomorrow for announcements of the first two one-shots spinning out of Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial!" with the following Black Panther and She-Hulk visuals. Wars of succession are, of course, the norm for an empire. But whose? Sh'iar? Skrull? Kree? Wakandan?

The "assassination" aspect recalls the Timeslide tease that promised "Galactic Leaders Assassinated" back at the end of last year. Are we catching up to that point now? Also, I note that Marvel has decided to spell "theatre" correctly, which is always welcome.

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Marco Checchetto

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $6.99 IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Iban Coello (CA) Marco Checchetto

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!