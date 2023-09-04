Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Graphic Memoir, graphic novel, How Do I Draw These Memories?, jonell joshua, ya

Jonell Joshua's Graphic Memoir, How Do I Draw These Memories? For 2024

How Do I Draw These Memories? is the debut YA graphic memoir from author-illustrator Jonell Joshua, and scheduled for 2024.

How Do I Draw These Memories? is the debut YA graphic memoir from author-illustrator Jonell Joshua. In both prose and illustrations this book traces Joshua's childhood and her family's journey—the joys and the struggles—from Brooklyn to Savannah to New Jersey.

"Jonell Joshua spent her childhood shuttling back and forth between Savannah and New Jersey – living in grandparents' homes during the times her mother, struggling with mental illness, could not take care of her and her brothers. Together the family found a way to keep going even in the darkest of times. How Do I Draw These Memories? is a graphic novel memoir about nostalgia, faith, the preciousness of life, and unconditional love. From Jonell's devastatingly brilliant pen as a writer and an artist, it plumbs the depths of what family can be, and how joy and hope can be found in the most ordinary and extraordinary moments."

Jonell is a freelance illustrator based in Brooklyn, NY. She specializes in editorial illustration and animation and spot illustration. She is also the Assistant to the Chair in the Art and Design Education Department at Pratt Institute.

Nick Thomas, Executive Editor at Levine Querido, and formerly of Scholastic, has acquired world rights to How Do I Draw These Memories? which will be published in the spring of 2024. Jonell Joshua represented themselves.

Founded in 2019 by Arthur A. Levine, Levine Querido is an independent publisher of children's books, with two lists. The Arthur A. Levine list, seeking out the writing and artwork of creators, with a distinct focus on building a platform for previously underrepresented voices, and the Em Querido list, a partnership with the Dutch publisher to find the outstanding authors and artists from around the world, aiming to keep the legacy of Emanuel Querido alive.

