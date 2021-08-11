Jorge Jiménez Is Staying On DC Comics' Batman

It'x Jorge Jiménez time! Because James Tynion IV has announced he is leaving Batman for Substack, and other creator-owned comics already published by DC, Boom, and Image Comics. And there has been much erroneous speculation on who will replace him on as head Batman writer, or even take over his current showrunning role across the Batbooks. Smart money is on existing Batwriters like Tom Taylor, Ram V, Stephanie Phillips, Becky Cloonan, or John Ridley but hell, at this stage it could even be Ta-Nehisi Coates or Gail Simone. Just not Donny Cates. It's even possible that DC hasn't nailed it down yet. But one person who is nailed down is Jorge Jiménez.

Jorge Jiménez has been the lead Batman writer on that main book and his work, especially with superstar colourist Tomeu Morey, has made Batman one of the best-looking superhero comic books on the stands right now. When it comes to inked-and-coloured books rather than painted works, it's basically down to him and Pepe Larraz on X-Men right now at delivering that explosive, highly detailed, kinetic energy and character expression that makes the best mainstream superhero comic books. Any comic book writer would love to work with them.

And Jorge Jiménez would like you to know that he is not going anywhere. He tweets out "OH! and For those who are asking if I stay in #Batman after FEAR STATE and James's departure from the series, the answer is YES. I stay in BATMAN ;) And I hope you like Fear State and what has to come later too! THANKS!" Mitch Gerard replied "GOOD!"

As for Tynion leaving, he wrote "Working with @JamesTheFourth on Batman is an incredible experience, he is a very brave and creative writer, I´m really very grateful for this opportunity, and I hope and wish that he is happy in his new adventure, but I know it will be like that, because James.. you are AMAZING!" Tynion replied "Thank you so much, Jorge! It's been a dream working with you in Gotham. Can't wait for everyone to see what we've got in store for them with our big finale!" It's all happening…