Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow

Earlier today, Joshua Williamson posted "It's about legacy… . BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW…" With this piece drawn by Daniel Sampare and colours by Alejandro Sánchez Sampare also posted "Finally, TOMORROW is the DAY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming! Stay tuned"

The piece smacks of classic DC Comics art of the seventies and eighties, even though many of the characters are recent additions to the DC canon. It shows many DC Comics superheroes with their classic sidekicks, with Justice Leagues, Justice Societies, Titans, and more, wevn the Future State: Justice League. This also comes as Joshua Williamson is promising a big Death Of The Justice League to come with the cancellation of that title in April 2022.

Could this be spotlighting those who will take their place? The 5G plan originally would have seen classic characters aged out with newer characters taking their place, rather than the sidekicks who had been waiting for decades. Is this a plan to return to the role those sidekicks were expected to play, taking over their mentor's role in their absence? Maybe have a "5G Done Right"? In 5G, Jace Fox would have been the new Batman of Gotham, now he is the new Batman of New York instead. Which of the Robins will take his role? And how many multiverses is this going to involve? Could this be the DC Comics version of Rick Veitch's Bratpack? Look for news tomorrow and for this to be published in May 2022.

And talking of the death of the Justice League, Williamson also adds;

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 "Death of the Justice League" comes out in APRIL, but takes place a bit in the future of the DCU. It pulls together the story treads we've been setting up since Infinite Frontier #0 and launches them into a new epic story…

Being set in the future does enable all the other comic creators to tell their Batman, Superman, Green Lantern etc stories, without folk wondering why they are all still alive and not in those coffins we saw…