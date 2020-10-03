Jujutsu Kaiden: Viz Unlocks First 7 Chapters of Manga Online for Free

Viz Media announced a new Jujutsu Kaisen special event by unlocking the manga series' first seven chapters free to read on the Shonen Jump website and app for a week starting October 2nd in order for fans to get ready for the brand new anime premiering in the same month.

As the official synopsis reads:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

The popular manga series by Gege Akutami is a supernatural action thriller about a teenager who joins a secret society of supernatural investigators and fighters all powered by curses. He's living under borrowed time since his curse has turned him into a demon and makes him the most dangerous thing in the world and will be killed when his curse is complete. In the meantime, he vows to fight other curses and demons until his time of reckoning arrives. When his curse becomes complete, the investigators will finally have to kill him.

This is one of the edgier Shonen Jump series. It has the now-recognizable Shonen Jump hero who's defined by his determination to be the strongest fighter ever, in this case, a supernatural one. It's a fight manga with its own unique hook. It's a bit surprising that there wasn't an anime adaptation before, but finally, there is now. It's going to be one of the significant anime releases of the fall. The Autumn anime seasons are always the time of year when the heaviest hitters are released, and Jujustsu Kaisen is certainly at the top of the list. This is why Viz is releasing the first seven chapters of the manga to read online to generate buzz. Manga series tend to take off in the West when an anime series premieres, driving fans who discover the anime to check out the manga.

Jujutsu Kaiden can be read on Shonen Jump.