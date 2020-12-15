Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Viz Media Announces Prequel to Hit Manga and Anime

Viz Media announced the publication of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a one-shot prequel to the hit series Jujutsu Kaisen. The manga has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is currently enjoying an anime adaptation. The prequel will be by Gege Akutami and released on January 5th, 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the supernatural story that sparked the creation of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Set a year before the regular series begins, evil sorcerers plot to kill a new Jujutsu High student who carries an extremely powerful curse.

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?"

