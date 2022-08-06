Jurassic League #4 Preview: Can't Make an Omelette

Aquanyx is defeated by an egg in this preview of Jurassic League #4. Will the rest of the league fare any better? Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #4

DC Comics

0622DC186

0622DC187 – Jurassic League #4 Brett Booth Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully staffed Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

