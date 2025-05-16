Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Justice League Red, saladin ahmed

Justice League Red #1, A Black Ops Justice League From DC Comics

Justice League Red #1, a black-ops Justice League, in August from DC Comics by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry

Article Summary Justice League Red #1 debuts August 2025, led by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry for DC Comics.

This new Justice League team operates as a secret black-ops unit, unknown even to the classic founders.

Team lineup features Red Tornado, Power Girl, Deadman, John Stewart, Cyborg, Red Arrow, and more.

Red Tornado leads, using his future projections to counter threats from within and outside the League.

DC Comics states, "A brand-new Justice League team takes to the shadows in Justice League Red #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry!" as part of their August 2025 solicits and solicitations. They are a black-ops Justice League, just with a different hue… which sounds like the kind of thing fans have been calling for, for some time. Though maybe they didn't envisage Power Girl in there, alongside Red Tornado, Deadman, John Stewart, Green Lantern, Cyborg and Red Arrow… what are the odds that this will explode somewhat? and out on the 20th of August.

Justice League Red #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO and CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

The Justice League has a new spec-ops team so covert, the founders can't know it exists. And its leader is the only hero who could keep JLR off its radar…because he is the radar. Red Tornado is the heart and mind of the Watchtower—watching, projecting into the future, and his projections point to apocalypse as a direct result of the concentrated power of the JLU. When your Justice League ID card lights up red, Reddy needs you. For the fate of humanity, and for yourself, because you don't want to find out what Red can do with what he knows about you. Join a best-in-the-biz creative team—Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine, Daredevil) and Clayton Henry (Action Comics, We Are Yesterday)—and an all-star team of heroes, and find out how far they'll go to keep the peace and keep Red Tornado's secrets. ALL-STARS SALADIN AHMED AND CLAYTON HENRY SOUND THE ALARM!

