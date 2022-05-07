Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3 Preview: The End?

As The Great Darkness heralds the End of All Things in this preview of Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3, all Batman wants is a mentally criminal to beat up. Look out, mentally ill criminals of the future! You've got a beating coming your way courtesy of a very pissed off, time-displaced psycho in a bat costume. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

DC Comics

0122DC146

0122DC147 – Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3 Travis Moore Cover – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

The Justice League is trapped in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes, while the looming terror of the Great Darkness hovers over both time period simultaneously. Even as the great heroes of the 21st century get to experience the fantastic far-flung future, the mysteries behind the Gold Lantern and the Great Darkness threaten all of existence. What is the secret behind the Great Darkness? And will the greatest heroes of two ages be able to stop it before it's too late?

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.