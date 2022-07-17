Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 Preview

Batman acts incredibly out of character in this preview of Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4… by being optimistic! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #4

DC Comics

0322DC128

0322DC129 – Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 Travis Moore Cover – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

Now it's the Legion of Super-Heroes' turn to get stuck in a time they don't belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It's the heroes of two eras in ways you've never seen them before!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.