Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel Secret Reverse In Viz June 2022 Solicits
June is Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel manga translated and published in English by Viz Media,
MARVELS SECRET REVERSE GN
VIZ LLC
APR221969
(W) Kazuki Takahashi (A) Kazuki Takahashi
In Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's epic team-up between Iron Man and
Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting
his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh
plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device
are not at all what they appear to be…
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 16.99
CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 11 (MR)
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221970
(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto
Chainsaw Man has escaped Makima's attempts to control him so far,
but she now reveals the full extent of her plans. Denji will need the
help of his remaining friends if he is to have any chance of topping
Makima in their final confrontation!
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 02
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221971
(W) Yuto Suzuki
Kill some time with former hit man Taro Sakamoto!
Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him! Assassins revered him! But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him?!
Shin faces off with a strange assassin who's targeting Mr. Sakamoto, but how will he manage against a foe whose thoughts are unreadable? Then, the Sakamoto gang does their best to enjoy a peaceful family outing at the amusement park, only to be rudely interrupted by a pair of menacing assassins. Can Mr. Sakamoto and his buddies take care of them without his family noticing?
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 16
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221972
(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami
After he consumes Mahito's soul, Geto reveals part of his nefarious
plan to Itadori and gang. In that moment, Choso recognizes the evil
sorcerer possessing Geto's body and is filled with rage! Who is this
evil sorcerer, and what relation do they have to Choso? Meanwhile,
now that Gojo is imprisoned and the foundations of jujutsu society
are crumbling, what will happen to the world as it devolves into
destruction and chaos?!
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 9.99
BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 29
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221973
(W) Yuki Tabata
In a world of magic, Asta, a boy with anti-magic powers, will do whatever it takes to become the Wizard King!
Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!
Having finally mastered Devil Union, Asta must head to the Spade Kingdom to help his friends. But he's gonna need some help getting there. And will he be ready for the devilish terrors that await him?
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
TO STRIP THE FLESH GN
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221974
(W) Oto Toda
Chiaki Ogawa has never doubted
that he is a boy, although the rest of
the world has not been as kind. Bound
by his mother's dying wish, Chiaki tries
to be a good daughter to his ailing
father. When the burden becomes
too great, Chiaki sets out to remake
himself in his own image and discovers
more than just personal freedom with
his transition-he finds understanding
from the people who matter most.
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 12.99
IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 02
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221975
Summertime by the seaside, a heart-throbbing date, and a first
sleepover… After getting a direct blast of romance from Yagyu,
Satomi's heart is reaching its limit!
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 36
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221976
(W) Mizuho Kusanagi
Emperor Chagol's wily concubine Meinyan runs into Hak in a
Hiryuu Palace prison cell! When Hak turns down her offer to escape
together, what will Meinyan's next move be? Meanwhile, tension
mounts in South Kai, where Emperor Chagol is still waiting for
Meinyan's return from Kohka!
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 19
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221977
(W) Sorata Akiduki
With the Bergat conflict resolved, Zen heads to Lilias to enjoy some
time off with Shirayuki. Meanwhile, Mitsuhide pays a visit to Kiki at
her family home. He's finally prepared to put his pride on the line
and reveal his innermost feelings to her-but how will Kiki respond?!
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
ROSEN BLOOD GN VOL 03
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221978
(W) Kachiru Ishizue
Gilbert reappears to warn Stella about sweet and friendly Yoel,
but can she trust the man who attacked her? Stella also fends off
Friedrich's advances while deepening her relationship with Levi.
As the beautiful men Stella lives with reveal their secrets, she must
protect herself from their dark impulses.
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
GHOST REAPER GIRL GN VOL 01
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221979
(W) Akissa Saike, Akissa Saike
Chloé has dreamed of being a glamorous actress
ever since she was little. But being the ripe old
age of 28 might be working against her, as are her
spontaneous displays of violence! But not all hope
is lost-she might be perfect for the role offered by
a mysterious and charming new man in her life. Can
Chloé become the Ghost Reaper Girl and take down
the evil spirits that have escaped from Hades?
In Shops: Jun 08, 2022
SRP: 9.99
YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF DEMON GN VOL 01
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221980
(W) Rumiko Takahashi, Takashi Shiina (A) Takashi Shiina
Can the three teenage daughters of demon dog
half-brothers Inuyasha and Sesshomaru save
their parents, themselves, and both realms from the
menace of the seven mystical Rainbow Pearls?
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 9.99
ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 02 (MR)
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221981
(W) Haro Aso (A) Haro Aso
Life in the Borderland can be grim,
although after completing two
games Arisu feels like he might be
getting a handle on how his new
world works. But Chota and Shibuki's
visas are expiring soon, so the group
doesn't have time to be picky about
the next game they play. And the
arena they stumble upon provides
a lesson in just how treacherous the
rules in the Borderland can be.
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 19.99
FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 05 (MR)
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221982
(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara
Ken's search for his lost brother
Toki has led him to the gates of
the notorious prison known as
Cassandra, the City of Wailing
Demons. Finding Toki means
plunging into the depths of the
horror-filled jail, but before he
can do that, Ken must take on its
formidable warden Uyghur.
In Shops: Jun 29, 2022
SRP: 19.99
KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 19
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221983
(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda
Najimi takes the role of Komi's
friendship mentor very seriously
(sometimes), so when it comes to
light that Komi has only made eight
new friends this school year, Najimi
steps in to remedy the situation.
But can the friendly blind date
Najimi sets up lead to anything but
awkwardness when everyone there
has a communication disorder?!
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
ASSASSINS CREED BLADE OF SHAO JUN GN VOL 04
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221984
(W) Minoji Kurata (A) Minoji Kurata
This is it. This moment is truly Shao
Jun's last chance. Her foes lay dead
in her wake, her target is just ahead,
and her best friend is within arm's
reach. Shao Jun was trained by the
greatest of the Assassins, and has
desperately fought her way toward
victory. It will take all her skills to
survive this final mission!
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 14.99
MAISON IKKOKU COLLECTORS EDITION GN VOL 08
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221985
(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi
Yusaku Godai has started his first
job out of college as a teacher
at Sweet Acorn Nursery School.
Unfortunately he's not making
enough money to pay rent, so he
starts tutoring again. When Ibuki
Yagami finds out, she decides it's
the perfect opportunity to get to
spend some time with Godai…
In Shops: Jun 29, 2022
SRP: 24.99
CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 08
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221986
(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama
A visit to the night school Nazuna
attended years ago yields new
insights into her forgotten past.
Niko, her former vampire instructor,
reminds Nazuna of her first friend,
Mejiro. To aid in the investigation,
Ko must pretend to return the
affections of a boy-crazy student.
Then, as more clues are discovered,
a tale of friendship, betrayal, and
murder unfolds…
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
DEADPOOL SAMURAI GN GN 02
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221987
(W) Sanshiro Kasama (A) Hikaru Uesugi
Deadpool has proven to be a core member of the Avengers Samurai Squad, as befits such a well-loved,
respected, efficient, and handsome hero. (Sakura Spider, Neiro, and Kage are present as well.) But Loki
is still lurking in the shadows, determined to lure Deadpool to the side of darkness through his wicked
schemes. Look, we'll just say it: this time it's Deadpool versus Thanos, and it only gets weirder from there!
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 05 (MR)
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221988
(W) Nozomi Mino (A) Nozomi Mino
Choko, a hostess working at a
club under the Oya syndicate's
protection, appears, and she's got
her sights set on Oya. Determined
to have Oya all to herself, the
femme fatale arranges for Yuri to
be attacked by thugs while out
shopping for a birthday present
for Oya. Oya discovers Choko's
plot, but it's part of the Oya
syndicate's creed to never lay
hands on a woman.
In Shops: Jun 15, 2022
SRP: 9.99
TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 25
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221989
(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno
The ongoing battle to save
Tsuchimikado Island from a brutal
Kegare invasion triggers memories
of past rivalries and tragedies. Can
exorcists with scarred psyches
defeat psychopathic Basara?
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 9.99
SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 24
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221990
(W) Takaya Kagami, Daisuke Furuya (A) Yamato Yamamoto
Asuramaru and the other black
cursed gear demons' betrayal of
their hosts strikes a heavy blow in the
war against the vampires, Shikama
Doji, and the Hyakuya Sect. Shikama
Doji has ordered Asuramaru to
capture Mikaela's soul before he has
a chance to possess anyone.
In Shops: Jun 22, 2022
SRP: 9.99
FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST UNDER FARAWAY SKY PROSE NOVEL SC
VIZ MEDIA LLC
APR221991
(W) Hiromu Arakawa, Makoto Inoue
Edward comes face-to-face with a
childhood friend. Even though he's
become a valuable member of his
country's military organization, Edward
can't help feeling a pang of jealousy
during this unexpected reunion. While
he and his brother are bound to their
cruel fate, his friend is busy making his
dreams come true.
In Shops: Jun 29, 2022
SRP: 10.99