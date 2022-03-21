Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel Secret Reverse In Viz June 2022 Solicits

June is Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel manga translated and published in English by Viz Media,

MARVELS SECRET REVERSE GN

VIZ LLC

APR221969

(W) Kazuki Takahashi (A) Kazuki Takahashi

In Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's epic team-up between Iron Man and

Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting

his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh

plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device

are not at all what they appear to be…

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 16.99

CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 11 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221970

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man has escaped Makima's attempts to control him so far,

but she now reveals the full extent of her plans. Denji will need the

help of his remaining friends if he is to have any chance of topping

Makima in their final confrontation!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221971

(W) Yuto Suzuki

Kill some time with former hit man Taro Sakamoto!

Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him! Assassins revered him! But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him?!

Shin faces off with a strange assassin who's targeting Mr. Sakamoto, but how will he manage against a foe whose thoughts are unreadable? Then, the Sakamoto gang does their best to enjoy a peaceful family outing at the amusement park, only to be rudely interrupted by a pair of menacing assassins. Can Mr. Sakamoto and his buddies take care of them without his family noticing?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221972

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

After he consumes Mahito's soul, Geto reveals part of his nefarious

plan to Itadori and gang. In that moment, Choso recognizes the evil

sorcerer possessing Geto's body and is filled with rage! Who is this

evil sorcerer, and what relation do they have to Choso? Meanwhile,

now that Gojo is imprisoned and the foundations of jujutsu society

are crumbling, what will happen to the world as it devolves into

destruction and chaos?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 9.99

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 29

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221973

(W) Yuki Tabata

In a world of magic, Asta, a boy with anti-magic powers, will do whatever it takes to become the Wizard King!

Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!

Having finally mastered Devil Union, Asta must head to the Spade Kingdom to help his friends. But he's gonna need some help getting there. And will he be ready for the devilish terrors that await him?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

TO STRIP THE FLESH GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221974

(W) Oto Toda

Chiaki Ogawa has never doubted

that he is a boy, although the rest of

the world has not been as kind. Bound

by his mother's dying wish, Chiaki tries

to be a good daughter to his ailing

father. When the burden becomes

too great, Chiaki sets out to remake

himself in his own image and discovers

more than just personal freedom with

his transition-he finds understanding

from the people who matter most.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221975

Summertime by the seaside, a heart-throbbing date, and a first

sleepover… After getting a direct blast of romance from Yagyu,

Satomi's heart is reaching its limit!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 36

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221976

(W) Mizuho Kusanagi

Emperor Chagol's wily concubine Meinyan runs into Hak in a

Hiryuu Palace prison cell! When Hak turns down her offer to escape

together, what will Meinyan's next move be? Meanwhile, tension

mounts in South Kai, where Emperor Chagol is still waiting for

Meinyan's return from Kohka!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 19

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221977

(W) Sorata Akiduki

With the Bergat conflict resolved, Zen heads to Lilias to enjoy some

time off with Shirayuki. Meanwhile, Mitsuhide pays a visit to Kiki at

her family home. He's finally prepared to put his pride on the line

and reveal his innermost feelings to her-but how will Kiki respond?!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ROSEN BLOOD GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221978

(W) Kachiru Ishizue

Gilbert reappears to warn Stella about sweet and friendly Yoel,

but can she trust the man who attacked her? Stella also fends off

Friedrich's advances while deepening her relationship with Levi.

As the beautiful men Stella lives with reveal their secrets, she must

protect herself from their dark impulses.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GHOST REAPER GIRL GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221979

(W) Akissa Saike, Akissa Saike

Chloé has dreamed of being a glamorous actress

ever since she was little. But being the ripe old

age of 28 might be working against her, as are her

spontaneous displays of violence! But not all hope

is lost-she might be perfect for the role offered by

a mysterious and charming new man in her life. Can

Chloé become the Ghost Reaper Girl and take down

the evil spirits that have escaped from Hades?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF DEMON GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221980

(W) Rumiko Takahashi, Takashi Shiina (A) Takashi Shiina

Can the three teenage daughters of demon dog

half-brothers Inuyasha and Sesshomaru save

their parents, themselves, and both realms from the

menace of the seven mystical Rainbow Pearls?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221981

(W) Haro Aso (A) Haro Aso

Life in the Borderland can be grim,

although after completing two

games Arisu feels like he might be

getting a handle on how his new

world works. But Chota and Shibuki's

visas are expiring soon, so the group

doesn't have time to be picky about

the next game they play. And the

arena they stumble upon provides

a lesson in just how treacherous the

rules in the Borderland can be.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 05 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221982

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

Ken's search for his lost brother

Toki has led him to the gates of

the notorious prison known as

Cassandra, the City of Wailing

Demons. Finding Toki means

plunging into the depths of the

horror-filled jail, but before he

can do that, Ken must take on its

formidable warden Uyghur.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 19

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221983

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

Najimi takes the role of Komi's

friendship mentor very seriously

(sometimes), so when it comes to

light that Komi has only made eight

new friends this school year, Najimi

steps in to remedy the situation.

But can the friendly blind date

Najimi sets up lead to anything but

awkwardness when everyone there

has a communication disorder?!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ASSASSINS CREED BLADE OF SHAO JUN GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221984

(W) Minoji Kurata (A) Minoji Kurata

This is it. This moment is truly Shao

Jun's last chance. Her foes lay dead

in her wake, her target is just ahead,

and her best friend is within arm's

reach. Shao Jun was trained by the

greatest of the Assassins, and has

desperately fought her way toward

victory. It will take all her skills to

survive this final mission!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MAISON IKKOKU COLLECTORS EDITION GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221985

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Yusaku Godai has started his first

job out of college as a teacher

at Sweet Acorn Nursery School.

Unfortunately he's not making

enough money to pay rent, so he

starts tutoring again. When Ibuki

Yagami finds out, she decides it's

the perfect opportunity to get to

spend some time with Godai…

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 24.99

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221986

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

A visit to the night school Nazuna

attended years ago yields new

insights into her forgotten past.

Niko, her former vampire instructor,

reminds Nazuna of her first friend,

Mejiro. To aid in the investigation,

Ko must pretend to return the

affections of a boy-crazy student.

Then, as more clues are discovered,

a tale of friendship, betrayal, and

murder unfolds…

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEADPOOL SAMURAI GN GN 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221987

(W) Sanshiro Kasama (A) Hikaru Uesugi

Deadpool has proven to be a core member of the Avengers Samurai Squad, as befits such a well-loved,

respected, efficient, and handsome hero. (Sakura Spider, Neiro, and Kage are present as well.) But Loki

is still lurking in the shadows, determined to lure Deadpool to the side of darkness through his wicked

schemes. Look, we'll just say it: this time it's Deadpool versus Thanos, and it only gets weirder from there!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 05 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221988

(W) Nozomi Mino (A) Nozomi Mino

Choko, a hostess working at a

club under the Oya syndicate's

protection, appears, and she's got

her sights set on Oya. Determined

to have Oya all to herself, the

femme fatale arranges for Yuri to

be attacked by thugs while out

shopping for a birthday present

for Oya. Oya discovers Choko's

plot, but it's part of the Oya

syndicate's creed to never lay

hands on a woman.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 9.99

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221989

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

The ongoing battle to save

Tsuchimikado Island from a brutal

Kegare invasion triggers memories

of past rivalries and tragedies. Can

exorcists with scarred psyches

defeat psychopathic Basara?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 24

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221990

(W) Takaya Kagami, Daisuke Furuya (A) Yamato Yamamoto

Asuramaru and the other black

cursed gear demons' betrayal of

their hosts strikes a heavy blow in the

war against the vampires, Shikama

Doji, and the Hyakuya Sect. Shikama

Doji has ordered Asuramaru to

capture Mikaela's soul before he has

a chance to possess anyone.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST UNDER FARAWAY SKY PROSE NOVEL SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR221991

(W) Hiromu Arakawa, Makoto Inoue

Edward comes face-to-face with a

childhood friend. Even though he's

become a valuable member of his

country's military organization, Edward

can't help feeling a pang of jealousy

during this unexpected reunion. While

he and his brother are bound to their

cruel fate, his friend is busy making his

dreams come true.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 10.99