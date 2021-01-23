Kevin Maguire Justice League Cover Rejected By DC Is Up For Auction

Kevin Maguire revived his Justice League run with Keith Giffen and JM Dematteis and back in 2003 with the series Formerly Known As The Justice League, which span off a number of sequels to that legendary run on the title that transformed it into a sitcom of a comic book. I understand that its fan-demanded return had more than the usual editorial interference along the way, as the series was definitely out of kilter with the usual grimdark of DC Comics at the time. It was also a period when entire comic books were greenlit, written and drawn in full, and then scrapped with creative teams redoing entire issues.

At Heritage Auction's Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122104, we can see the original artwork to what would have originally been the cover to Formerly Known As The Justice League #6 by Kevin Maguire and Joe Rubenstein it is, frankly, beautiful. Currently with a high bid of $250, it will go for a lot more than that, I presume.

A cover like this would have originally been approved from a sketch form by the editor, but once it arrived, someone else at DC Comics would have said "hang on, you can't even see Booster Gold and Blue Beetle faces, and they are way too small, start it again from scratch." And that's what Kevin Maguire will have done, here's the final version.

And now we get to see what was originally planned. So, as a buying punter, which would you have preferred? And will you bid $260?

Kevin Maguire and Joe RubinsteinFormerly Known as Justice League#6 Unpublished Cover Original Art (DC, 2004). Blue Beetle and Booster Gold face an army of Manga Khan's robots on this unpublished cover from Kevin Maguire. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". Signed by Kevin Maguire in the lower margin. In Excellent.

And while we are at it, here's an unpublished page from Flash Gordon, also up for auction, by Al McWilliams.

Al McWilliams Flash Gordon #39 Unpublished Story Page 4 Original Art (Whitman, c. 1982). From the unpublished story "Showdown in the Sky", this page features Flash, Dale Arden, Prof. Zarkov, and the son of King Vultan. It was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15". In Excellent condition.

The series, published at that time by Whitman Comics, was cancelled with #37. It is currently at only $13.