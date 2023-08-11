Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kids love chains, Ryan Stegman, substack, The Schlub

Kids Love Chains Will Release The Schlub Digitally Two Weeks Early

Kids Love Chains Press set up by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman is entering its third year of Substack. So what's the offer for Year Three?

Kids Love Chains Press set up by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman is entering its third year of Substack Comics. They have been devoid of Donny Cates of late, and this may be one of the reasons, but they have brought in other creators of a similar mindset. And are dropping their prices for Year Three. Which is probably a good thing, they still haven't delivered on everyone's $300 GOAT level promises from Year One. as these comments from their Substacks seem to show… So what are they offering subscribers for their third year of operation as of next week? And will they be more achievable? Well, the fact that they remain digital seems to be more likely.

KLC VIP MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION: $5/mo

A special digital edition of EVERY ISSUE of THE SCHLUB directly in your inbox two weeks before they hit stores!

Exclusive previews of EVERY ISSUE of KILL YOUR DARLINGS, plus, access to a MONTHLY AFTER SHOW for each release!

Exclusive access to be a part of our community livestreams and JOIN THE PANEL!

Be on-screen with KLC PRESS creators during our MONTHLY CREATIVE SUMMITS!

Access to exclusive KLC VIP DISCORD CHANNELS!

KLC VIP ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION: $55/yr

ALL MONTHLY PERKS, but CHEAPER!

Breaking that down a bit, it means that those who subscribe to their monthly or annual tiers, or as they'll be naming all moving forward, KLC VIP, will get early digital releases of KLC Press titles and previews, but will be directly supporting the creation of these titles and future projects. Here's what that will mean for Year 3.

KLC VIP will get a special digital edition of EVERY ISSUE of THE SCHLUB directly in your inbox two weeks before it hits stores… meaning you'll get THE SCHLUB #1 NEXT WEEK. Check out some of the BTS of the series we've already shared in our ARCHIVE.

KLC VIP will receive exclusive previews of EVERY ISSUE of KILL YOUR DARLINGS, plus, access to a monthly AFTER SHOW for each release. The entire KYD Team— Ethan, Griffin, Bob, and John— will be frequent contributors to the newsletter, giving subscribers a full look at the creation of this all-new series. Check out what we've already shared about KILL YOUR DARLINGS

They will also send out teasers for the following:

And their newsletter will be the first and only destination for details regarding whatever Project Phantom actually is. They also provide access to the Chang Gang Comics Community on Discord, KLC Press creators streaming, and live stream creative sessions and state "think of the KLC VIP subscription less like a streaming service and more like a Patreon. The subscription supports the making of more badass books for you all to read, but you'll also receive a bunch of perks, including at least one digital comic a month!"

So why aren't they on Patreon again?

