King Shark Debut CGC 9.8 Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

King Shark is about to become a sensation if The Suicide Squad trailer is to be believed. The character has been through so many transformations in his time in DC Comics; it almost feels right that he gets his due as the kind of Groot of the DC film universe. His first appearance has jumped in value, then cooled off, then jumped again. On auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session #4, is a CGC copy of Superboy #9 from 1994. This 9.8 is actually the highest-graded copy on the census as well and is sitting at only $50 as of this writing. Check out King Shark's debut below.

Grab King Shark Now, While You Still Can

"Superboy has fun on the beach with Tana, her brother's family, and his new X-Ray spec given to him by Dr. Hamilton. Tana scolds SB for invading everyone's privacy (including her own). Her brother mentions that he should be in school. Suddenly, a shark fin is seen in the water, and a panic ensues. Superboy saves Tana's niece, but the girl suffered a wound on the leg. Sam Makoa appears on scene, identifies the wound as claw marks, and tells Superboy that he's there for personal reasons. Some years back, when he was working as a police officer, he encountered a shark-man metahuman whose family saw him as a god from Hawaiian legend: a King Shark. Sam asks Superboy to come with him and his team to raid the home of King Shark's mother."

Fun fact: King Shark never utters a word in any panel after this issue. How about that. Anyway, grab this while it is still affordable by placing a bid here. While there, check out all of the other keys and such taking bids today and this week; there is something for everyone and any budget.