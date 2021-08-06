Kingpin Treats Bullseye Like a Puppet in Daredevil #33 [Preview]

Daredevil #33 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in a flashback during this preview, we see Kingpin yearn to stick his proverbial fist up Bullseye's proverbial ass and control him like a puppet. We're not ones to king-shame, but… damn! In further Bullseye fetish stuff, Elektra has a four-way with several Bullseyes in the preview as well. Why the hell haven't we been reading this Daredevil book? It seems kinky as @#$%! Check out the preview below.

DAREDEVIL #33

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210721 – DAREDEVIL #33 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES!

• Elektra faces her greatest challenge as DAREDEVIL yet, as a serial killer is on the loose in Manhattan and killing innocent people.

• But even the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe is at somewhat of a loss, because this killer can be in more than one place at one time. A team? A mutant? Or something else entirely? Whoever or whatever they are, they have a thirst for blood, and Elektra will put herself directly in their sights!

• PLUS: Matt Murdock faces challenges of his own in prison after being exposed to a dangerous and experimental compound called RE-CID that makes those subjected to it more aggressive and violent. Whatever happens, one thing is certain – Daredevil isn't getting time off for good behavior…

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99