Kobra Cult Come To DC Comics' New JSA Comic Book Series (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Batman And Robin #13 looks at the Kobra Cult, the DC religious terrorist group created by Steve Sherman and Jack Kirby.

Tomorrow's Batman And Robin #13 looks at the fate of the Kobra Cult, the DC Comics religious terrorist group created by Steve Sherman and Jack Kirby with the goal of bringing about the Kali Yuga – the Age of Chaos, in which the imperfect world will be swept away by a divinely-inspired, better version, led by a twin chosen by destiny, Jeffrey Burr. Opposed by the likes of Air Wave, the Justice Society Of America, Checkmate and Black Adam, they have used technology from other groups, combined in new ways to gain dominance.

In recent issues of Batman And Robin we have seen Kobra using Dinosaur Island to try and find a way to make the Venom serum a permanent one, as timeless as these dinosaurs seemed to be.

With Bane now fighting Kobra Cult as well as Batman and Robin. Naturally in tomorrow's Batman And Robin #13, this all gets wrapped up. But it seems that the Kobra Cult will be seen again sooner rather than later.

In the new JSA series by Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui, in two months rather than one, but not mentioned in the solicitations… so consider this a mini-scoop. Batman And Robin #13 by Joshua Williamson and Juan Ferreyra is published tomorrow.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #13

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Simone Di Meo

TRAPPED ON DINOSAUR ISLAND! Batman, Robin, and Bane must escape Dinosaur Island. But they are not alone! A dangerous presence has taken over and won't let anyone leave the island alive! Can the father and son dynamic duo return to Gotham or will this be their last adventure together?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024 JSA #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Diego Olortegui

THE NEW ERA OF THE JSA BEGINS HERE! Long-time fan favorite characters Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Jade, Obsidian, Jesse Quick, Hourman, Ted Grant, and Sandman are all back on the roster as DC's first super team faces their greatest and most personal challenge yet. Will golden age ideals hold true in a world recovering from the events of Absolute Power? Or do they need a more hardcore approach to stand a chance against the new Injustice Society of America? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

