Krakoa Really Likes Skunkworks In The X-Men Comics

It's Skunkworks time! Checking back with Powers Of X #4 and this week's Inferno #3 to dig into all of Doug Ramsey's activities on the island of Krakoa, this graphic piece popped up from Powers Of X.

They do like to use the phrase "skunkworks" on Krakoa… looking at the tenth life of Moira Mactaggert as it now is, we see a human "skunkworks" set after the Children Of The Vault are defeated by a human/mutant alliance.

So… skunkworks? Apparently it's a term that originated in the comic strips but is widely used in business, engineering, and technical fields to describe a group within an organization given a high degree of autonomy and unhampered by bureaucracy, with the task of working on advanced or secret projects. It gained in popularity after Lockheed's World War II Skunk Works project named itself after the moonshine factory in Al Capp's L'il Abner strip. When the P-80 Shooting Star was designed by Lockheed's Advanced Development Projects Division in Burbank, California, a closely guarded incubator was set up in a circus tent next to a plastics factory in Burbank. The strong smells that wafted into the tent made the Lockheed R&D workers think of the foul-smelling "Skonk Works" factory in Al Capp's Li'l Abner comic strip.

And now skunkworks is all over the Krakoan timeline and graphics! Might there be a few more L'il Abner references to come? It does seem like it may be that kind of comic…

