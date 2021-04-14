Krakoan Envy In Today's X-Men Comics – Wolverine, Children Of The Atom

Bleeding Cool pointed out that the vampires of Marvel Comics, like the X-Men, will be getting their own nation, based in Chernobyl in Ukraine. A place abandoned by humanity, where radiation does not affect them. We have seen this in The King In Black, Bleeding Cool has teased this will be coming in Avengers – just before the entire vampire population is Thanos-clicked away in Heroes Reborn. And in today's Wolverine, this comes from mutant vampire Omega Red.

Establishing Chernobyl as the new vampire homeland.

And very much being created on the model of Krakoa for the mutants.

While in Children Of The Atom #2, joining Krakoa for the Belles seems an impossible thing. While Storm faces down Captain America…

The Bells talk about their problems with Krakoa, even if they would be accepted without powers. This is written by Vita Ayala, who is writing the upcoming Krakoan X-Men comic, The Trial. Given the content of depowered mutants here, might this underline the Bleeding Cool speculation that The Trial will concern the Pretender, Wanda Maximoff and the way she is deminised by Krakoian mutants, being set up in The Way Of X? Could be.

But it's not a place for the Young X-Men, the Children Of The Atom, as they still appear to be appropriating mutant identities for their own reasons.

Krakoan envy extends beyond the mutant books, with Black Cat #5 dropping knowledge about Krakoan medicine being a thought after thing. Extending lifespan, curing dementia and a universal antibiotic. They aren't miracel cures however.

And Wolverine is continuing his own vampire genocide, using his own double-dicks to quell the flames…

CHILDREN OF ATOM #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200890

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

BREAKOUT! A local prison riot is quickly turning into an escape and the only ones who can stop them are a bunch of high schoolers?! The strangest teens of all are on the case! Guest-starring the Avengers! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BLACK CAT #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210590

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Michael Dowling (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG!

• The Black Fox has sent Felicia and her crew to steal all kinds of items from all the ends of the Marvel U. But why?

• You'll only find that plan here as there is zero chance you've guessed it already. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #11

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210604

(W) Ben Percy (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Adam Kubert

SNIKTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE!

WOLVERINE takes the fight to the vampire nation in a quest to stop DRACULA's plot to co-opt his mutant healing factor! But what sacrifices and moral compromises must be made before humans and mutants see the dawn? Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

