Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Omnibus Volume 5 Review: My Favorite

Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Omnibus Volume 5 is difficult to review. For the uninitiated, the series is about a group of mediocre Japanese divinity school students who solve crimes with supernatural elements. The series' home genre is horror, though it branches out fairly often into political fiction, drama, and slice of life.

Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Omnibus Volume 5 is difficult to recommend because of how far along the series already is. While the story is in a monster of the week style, hopping this far along into a series (roughly 2,400 pages) is a tall ask.

But if you do? Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service will reward you.

If you've ever wanted to see Michael Allred draw hammer-to-skull style violence, series artist Housui Yamazaki's your man. If you've ever wanted more flair from translation notes, one of Kurosagi's calling cards is comprehensive notes from series editor Carl Gustav Horn at the end of each collection. If you've ever wanted to see Japan from the viewpoint of one of Japan's most celebrated and perceptive otaku, writer Eiji Otsuka's also your man.

To use a portion of William Gibson's introduction to Labyrinths: "I am honored (though indeed embarrassed, believing myself unworthy) to invite you in.

Please."

Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service is a horror comic with a careful eye, a deep knowledge, and a raging conscience. It is my favorite Dark Horse publication.

Book Five has the Kurosagi gang running into ever more bizarre incidents of modern horror, from mind-control mouse hats, to taxpayer-supported torture museums, to the most feared calamity of all . . . jury duty! Meanwhile, it seems a gang of corpse-clearing impostors is out to take away their meager business–and in America, someone's made a cartoon series based off them&?! Plus, three previously unpublished stories: a client whose psychological syndrome makes her believe shes dead; the mad robot scientist trio invents a zombie biker gang, and fugitives from a deadly cult hide out in the radioactive ruins of Fukushima!

Collects The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service volumes 13 and 14, plus the previously unpublished Volume 15.

Credits Writer Eiji Otsuka Artist Housui Yamazaki Translation Toshifumi Yoshida Editor Carl Gustav Horn Lettering IHL