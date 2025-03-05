Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: kyle starks, rick and morty

Kyle Starks Returning to Rick and Morty for Oni Press?

Kyle Starks returning to Rick And Morty for Oni Press in 2025? That's how it's looking on Kickstarteer at least...

Article Summary Kyle Starks may return to Rick and Morty for Oni Press by 2025, according to a new Kickstarter teaser.

Oni Press shows success in 2024 with blockbuster launches and top 10 direct market placement.

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Deluxe Omnibus Library teased with new work by Starks and Troy Little.

Oni's past Kickstarter success hints at a promising Rick and Morty revamp for its 10th-anniversary project.

After a tumultuous 2022, Oni Press company brought in new President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson and Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn, who, in just over 18 months, have mounted some of 2024's biggest single issue launches with the new EC Comics line, pushing the company back into the Direct Market Top 10 for the first time in half a decade, and, as announced at ComicsPRO last month, officially cementing 2024 as the publisher's most successful year of all time. The company's A-list roster of creators has certainly taken notice with Cullen Bunn, Matt Kindt, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Jay Stephens, Brenna Thummler and many more all delivering new works for the publisher in recent months.

Might former Rick and Morty scribe Kyle Starks be the next to join them? In the years since he left a long run on Oni's licensed Rick and Morty series, Starks' star has risen fast with multiple Eisner Award nominations, acclaimed series like I Hate This Place and Assassin Nation for Skybound/Image, and the recent hit Peacemaker Tries Hard for DC Comics. According to a recently launched Kickstarter teaser, the answer seems to be yes…

Following on from last year's massive Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse Kickstarter which smashed multiple records to gross nearly $700,000 on the platform, it seems that Oni's next campaign will be something called the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Deluxe Omnibus Library … And that it will feature "an all-new, UNREPRINTABLE Rick and Morty adventure" by Kyle Starks and Cult of the Lamb artist Troy Little:

Last year, Cult of the Lamb's massive Kickstarter launch led to a best-selling single issue comic launch for the resulting comic series and one of Oni's best-selling graphic novels of the year. Might this be the beginning of a big Rick and Morty refresh at Oni Press with Kyle Starks in a riding shotgun? As the Kickstarter's title indicates, it has been 10 years since the first Rick and Morty #1, so the time is nigh… You can follow Oni's Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Deluxe Omnibus Library right here … and expect more updates soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!