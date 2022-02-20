Lady Death and Evil Ernie Eternity Tim Vigil Covers, Up for Auction

Fictional personifications of death often become iconic, and this one is no exception. Lady Death first appeared in 1991's Evil Ernie #1 from comics publisher Eternity, created by Brian Pulido and Steven Hughes. Both Lady Death and Evil Ernie have gone on to become comic book stars in their own right, and those early moments in the Eternity Evil Ernie series remain highly sought-after by collectors — especially in high grade. Add cover art featuring both Lady Death and Evil Ernie by the legendary Tim Vigil on two of the issues available here, and you've got something that will catch the attention of any serious early Copper Age indie comics collector. The print runs of these were also tiny, so you've got a rare shot at high grades of Evil Ernie #3 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages (print run of 7,000 copies), Evil Ernie #4 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages (print run of 8,000 copies) and Evil Ernie #5 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction in today's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Evil Ernie #3 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. From a print run of 7,000 copies. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $70. CGC census 2/22: 36 in 9.6, 9 higher.

Evil Ernie #4 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. From a print run of 8,000 copies. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $55. CGC census 2/22: 17 in 9.8, none higher.

Evil Ernie #5 (Eternity, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Tim Vigil cover. Steven Hughes art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 2/22: 18 in 9.8, none higher.

