Last Ronin II, Turtles Sourcebook & FCBD in IDW February 2024 Solicits

Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin II in IDW February 2024 solicits

Article Summary Kevin Eastman team brings TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution to IDW in February 2024.

Turtles Sourcebook compiles IDW's TMNT epic into a comprehensive companion series.

Sophie Campbell continues TMNT's journey to issue #150 with ongoing series.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 features a new TMNT era preview and Monster High debut.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR A ESCORZAS (RES)

IDW-PRH

DEC231050

DEC231051 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR B EASTMAN (RES) (

DEC231052 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR C BISHOP (RES) (M

DEC231053 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR D DELGADO (RES) (

DEC231054 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR E DIA DE LOS MUER

DEC231055 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR F 25 COPY WILLIAM

DEC231056 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR G 50 COPY GREENE

DEC231057 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR H 75 COPY ESCORZA

DEC231058 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR I 100 COPY EASTMA

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control and that the chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

TMNT SOURCEBOOK #1

IDW-PRH

DEC231059

(W) Patrick Ehlers (A) Various (CA) Mateus Santalouco

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics synthesize and remix 40 years of Turtles lore and transform it into a single, sprawling epic! This sourcebook collects and catalogs every character, every location, and every notable event-and serves as a comprehensive companion to that epic-into four issues by writer Patrick Ehlers. Issue #1 tracks the complete story of the friendship and rivalry of Oroku Saki and Hamato Yoshi, from friends to foes, from past to present, from astral plane to solid ground. Where the immortal Shredder builds an army of criminals, ninjas, and beasts, the resurrected Splinter and his Turtle sons grow their influence through family and fellowship. These are the humans and mutants caught up in this life span-defying war for control of the Foot Clan.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

TMNT ONGOING #148 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW-PRH

DEC231060

DEC231061 – TMNT ONGOING #148 CVR B CAMPBELL & EASTMAN

DEC231062 – TMNT ONGOING #148 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HARREN

DEC231063 – TMNT ONGOING #148 CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARREN B&W

DEC231064 – TMNT ONGOING #148 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CAMPBELL EASTMAN B&W

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

With Armaggon traveling further and further back in time, Donatello begins to wonder just when he's going. And while Donnie plans, an ally shows their hand…

Join Sophie Campbell and artist Vincenzo Federici (TMNT: The Armageddon Game) as the road to #150 continues!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #11 CVR A SCHOENING

IDW-PRH

DEC231065

DEC231066 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #11 CVR B LAWRENCE

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

The heroes in a half shell have rescued Leonardo from one time-space catastrophe, but they're not done with dimensional portals yet! Shredder has returned from ancient Japan with a new sword, even more powerful than the last, and he intends to use it to bring the Technodrome through to the Big Apple. It's up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to thwart him and keep New York City safe from the consequences of rips in reality. Don't miss this conclusion to the Eddiku Trilogy arc!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

FCBD 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW-PRH

DEC230005

(W) Various (A) Various

It's been four decades since Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird released the very first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in May 1984. Join us as we kick off a brand-new era for the Heroes in a Half Shell with two all-new short stories and a preview of what's next in the IDW comics. First, there is a new masked vigilante in New York, looking to carry on the tradition set by the Turtles themselves. Get a special prelude of the new miniseries, straight from the mind of Juni Ba (Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder; Monkey Meat). Second, a blast from the past! A brand-new tale told in a classic IDW style, featuring fan-favorite talent Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter) and Andy Kuhn. Finally, there will be an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MONSTER HIGH (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW-PRH

DEC230026

(W) Various (A) Various

Greetings, ghouls, Ghostly Gossip here to tell you all about IDW and Mattel's very first Monster High comic. Don't look so scared! The monsters may bite, but the comics shouldn't…

Gossip is scary-sparse during Monster High's summer break, but this update is juicier than a Creepateria blood orange… Frankie Stein's summer has been the total opposite of relaxing. She wants to spend time at home, but her friends are blowing up her iCoffin. Could it be a fashion emergency or is the ghoul squad in trouble? Plus, a little batty tells me that readers might get a behind-the-screams look at IDW's new series: Monster High: New Scaremester. The ghouls are back at school, it isn't all creepovers and monster balls like before. If you're into frights, fiends, and fangs, you won't want to miss this; it'll be totally spooktacular.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

STAR TREK #17 CVR A TO

IDW-PRH

DEC231067

DEC231068 – STAR TREK #17 CVR B LEVENS

DEC231069 – STAR TREK #17 CVR C 10 BARTOK FA

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing (CA) Marcus To

Galactic war is imminent in the penultimate issue of arc three of the Eisner-nominated Star Trek series.With Federation, Romulan, and Cardassian forces all vying for leverage over the Tzenkethi war fleet, Captain Sisko is left with no choice but to request official assistance from Starfleet after he and his crew have fallen out of favor with the warmongering reptilian species. However, the proposed solution-and only option Starfleet is willing to approve-is questionable, with the potential of endangering not only the Theseus crew…but the galaxy at large.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

STAR TREK DEFIANT #12 CVR A UNZUETA

IDW-PRH

DEC231070

DEC231071 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #12 CVR B REIS

DEC231072 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #12 CVR D 10 SHALVEY B&W

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

Original Star Trek: Defiant writer-artist duo Christopher Cantwell and Ángel Unzueta delve into the sci-fi horror genre in arc three of the fan-favorite series!Eager to move past the unofficial bounty-hunting mission assigned to them by Starfleet, disgraced former ambassador and Starfleet legend, Worf, and his rogue crew make way for Starbase 99, a run-down remnant of the Dominion War, to complete their fugitive drop-off. The clandestine assignment has left them disillusioned with Starfleet and with one another, but a surprise awaits the Defiant crew, threatening to tear the crew apart even further-literally.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #6 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

DEC231073

DEC231074 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #6 CVR B HARVEY

DEC231075 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #6 CVR C 10 COPY HUANG B&W

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

It's do-or-die for Picard and cadets in the finale of Picard's Academy!Romulans storm the ship while Starfleet remains out of reach and potentially unaware of the threat headed their way, but the cadets have finally come to an agreement, electing Jean-Luc to the captain's chair. They're finally willing to follow Picard's lead, and Picard is finally willing to acknowledge their feedback-now acting as a proper crew. But is it too late? Will Picard fail his crewmates once again and, worse yet, see the start of an interstellar war? So much for graduating early!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

MLP KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #2 CVR A HAINES

IDW-PRH

DEC231076

DEC231077 – MLP KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #2 CVR B FORSTNER

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Natalie Haines

Give me an S! Give me a K! Give me an A! Give me a T! Give me an E! What does that spell? SKATE! Pipp is cheering her heart out from the stands, but Sunny's roller derby tryouts are…less than ideal. But Sunny created her team to give every creature an equal chance. Plus, they have the best coach in all of Equestria! The Mane 6 are going to have to pick themselves up by the skate straps if they want to have any chance of competing in the Kenbucky Roller Derby!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #2 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

IDW-PRH

DEC231078

DEC231079 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #2 CVR B ROTHLISBERGER

DEC231080 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG FANG HUNTER #2 CVR C 10 COPY FONSECA

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Mauro Fonseca (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Determined to find out more information about the legendary-and possibly not real-eighth Chaos Emerald, Fang, Bark, and Bean make a trip to Angel Island. But trespassers looking for an emerald are going to have to tussle with the Master Emerald's guardian, Knuckles! Meanwhile, Sonic and Tails follow their own lead on another mystery…

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

D&D SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2 #2 CVR A KAMBADAIS

IDW-PRH

DEC231081

DEC231082 – D&D SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2 #2 CVR B SOMMARIVA

(W) David Booher (A / CA) George Kambadais

Bobby is missing! After crash-landing in the middle of a pirate war on the Sword Coast, the party has one fewer member…and one more? Bobby and Sheila have been clashing over Bobby's increasingly, well, barbaric behavior, and it appears Bobby has now run away. With Dungeon Master's health deteriorating and the quest to find a cure further out of reach, they get help from a surprising ally. Oh, did we mention there's a sea monster? Because there's definitely a sea monster.Continuing the all-new adventures based on the classic cartoon, with writer David Booher (Canto, Specs) and George Kambadais (Gargoyles), the same team that brought you last year's acclaimed Saturday Morning Adventures miniseries!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

GODZILLA BEST OF DESTOROYAH #1 CVR A BIGGIE

IDW-PRH

DEC231083

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Swarming. Evolving. Becoming stronger as the already powerful juveniles come together and create a monster of devastation. Destoroyah! With the power of oxygen destruction, when Destoroyah arrives, no one is safe!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS MOGUERA #1 CVR A CHAN

IDW-PRH

DEC231084

DEC231085 – GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS MOGUERA #1 CVR B VASQUEZ

DEC231086 – GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS MOGUERA #1 CVR C 10 COPY HEIGHT

(W) Johnny Parker II (A / CA) Winston Chan

Mothra is a great protector and friend to humanity, but not everyone believes the monster is always going to be on our side. When an anti-kaiju group controlling the powerful robotic Mechagodzilla and M.O.G.U.E.R.A. attacks Mothra's home, it's up to a few brave souls, an injured Mothra, and a little extra robotic help to save the day!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

D&D FORTUNE FINDER #4 CVR A DUNBAR

IDW-PRH

DEC231087

DEC231088 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #4 CVR B JARO

(W) Jim Zub (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Max Dunbar

Finder's quest to uncover their true identity leads them to Mechanus, a realm of absolute order that maintains the structure of the multiverse. But when the beings who patrol this realm discover an agent of chaos in their midst, Finder's journey may finally be done for good. Secrets are revealed in this penultimate issue of the series inspired by the new sourcebook, Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse! Written by Dungeons & Dragons fan favorite Jim Zub (Rick & Morty Vs. Dungeons & Dragons, Uncanny Avengers, Unbreakable Red Sonia) with art by Jose Jaro (Incidentals, Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer).

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231089

DEC231090 – GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #1 CVR B CIZMESIJA (MR)

(W) Matthew Erman, Lonnie Nadler (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Join superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez (Spider-Gwen) and the dynamic writing duo of Matthew Erman (Witchblood) & Lonnie Nadler (Age of X-Man) on a high-octane redneck motor massacre!When a derelict chunk of a passing interstellar rock rains down on Elwood and Vernon Damnage's meth lab in Golgotha Knob, Kentucky, their lives are turned into a redneck body horror nightmare.

Still needing to make their deliveries to the buyers, mutations or not, they set off down Golgotha Knob only to be beset on all sides by crazed addicts, cannibal police, and mutated Neo-Nazis. It doesn't matter what waits at the bottom of Golgotha Knob for the Damnage brothers because they must ride through a cosmic hell that they're unlikely to survive… But if these brothers do survive, they'll finally have made enough money to start over in the beautiful utopia that is Cincinnati.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #3 CVR A RAFFAELE

IDW-PRH

DEC231091

DEC231092 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #3 CVR B SOOK

DEC231093 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #3 CVR C 25 COPY LEONG

DEC231094 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #3 CVR D 50 SOOK FA

(W) John Ridley (A / CA) Stefano Raffaele

Much is asked of Kingsley as her mission into the heart of the Devolution continues to intensify. She believes in her cause, but is she willing to kill for it? Avigail is starting to trust her, but there are those in her inner circle who are starting to get suspicious, and Kingsley knows what will happen if she's caught… Luckily for her, the sides may not be drawn as clear as they seem.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #4 CVR A HORVATH (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231095

DEC231096 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #4 CVR B ROSSMO (MR)

DEC231097 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #4 CVR C 25 COPY ROSSMO B&W

(W) Patrick Horvath (A / CA) Patrick Horvath

"So now the stage is set, and Sam has ID'd her foe

But this town's not big enough for both, so one of them must go

But first, there's a meeting, where they'll come face-to-face

If they can't work it out, there will be a gruesome race

But it's not quite that simple, and for once, Sam is scared

This foe knows quite a bit about her, and the things of which she cares"

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

KILL MORE #5 CVR A FUCHS (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231098

DEC231099 – KILL MORE #5 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR)

DEC231100 – KILL MORE #5 CVR C 10 COPY FUCHS VAR (MR)

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Max Alan Fuchs

Parker's detective skills score her some points with Aira, and they discover that they've maybe, uh, way underestimated the number of killers running loose in their fair city. Meanwhile, Craig Johnson makes an enemy, and considering who his friends are, the city should be afraid…very afraid. This double-sized midpoint issue is the most terrifying one yet. "Puddles" is chapter five of KILL MORE, from writer Scott Bryan Wilson (TRVE KVLT, Pennyworth) and artist Max Alan Fuchs (Altered Carbon: One Life One Death, Halcyon Days).

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

EARTHDIVERS #15 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231101

DEC231102 – EARTHDIVERS #15 CVR B GIANFELICE (MR)

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

In 1776, Emily's mission starts to take shape as she finds an ally in Benjamin Franklin and the two begin working together to eliminate targets. Emily hopes that will be enough to finally change history once and for all in the way intended. However, there are more enemies in 1776 than there are allies, and Emily is about to be sorely reminded of that fact.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

MY LITTLE PONY VOL 03 COOKIES CONUNDRUMS & CRAFTS (RES)

IDW-PRH

DEC231103

(W) Casey Gilly, Robin Easter (A) Abby Bulmer, Shauna Grant (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

Spooky! Scary! Ahh!!! are all words that can be used to describe the latest challenge going viral in Maretime Bay. Pipp, never one to shy away from a trend, persuades her friends to try it. But as the challenge gets creepier, an unexpected friend starts to come to life! Can the Mane 5 survive the fright of their lives? Then, have you heard? Hitch has his very own podcast! Maretime Bay's cold cases are reopened by the sheriff himself. Mysteries, crimes, and disappearances will all be solved with Hitch on the case! It's the annual cook-off in Maretime Bay, and this year is the first time Pegasi and Unicorns can compete! The Mane 5 are excited to work together to make something great, but when the competition actually begins, they find they can't agree on a dish. Then, Izzy's babysitting her cousin Lovette Rainbow, who often gets blamed when things go wrong, but is it really her fault? Collects #11-15.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

MARY TYLER MOOREHAWK HC (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231104

(W) Dave Baker, Dave Baker (A) Dave Baker

Jonny Quest meets Infinite Jest! This mind-bending book-half graphic novel, half postmodern mystery, and 25% footnotes-is a thrilling tribute to the ways we build meaning out of disposable pop culture.

WHO IS MARY TYLER MOOREHAWK? How did she save the world from a dimension-hopping megalomaniac? Why was her TV show canceled after only nine episodes? These are just a few of the questions that young journalist Dave Baker begins to ask himself as he unravels the many mysteries surrounding the obscure comic book Mary Tyler MooreHawk. However, his curiosity grows into an obsession when he discovers that the reclusive creator of his favorite globe-trotting girl detective…is also named Dave Baker.

WHAT IS MARY TYLER MOOREHAWK? A compilation of long-lost gee-whiz adventure comics in which the world's strangest family fights to avert Armageddon…and a bundle of magazine articles from a dystopian future where physical property is banned and entertainment is broadcast on dishwashers. It's a document-based detective story that weaves back and forth between worlds, touching on everything from corporate personhood to mutant shark-men to the meaning of fandom and reality itself. It's a show you don't remember…and a book you won't forget.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES REBORN TP VOL 08

IDW-PRH

DEC231105

(W) Sophie Campbell, Michael Walsh (A) Gavin Smith, Santtos, Vlad Legostaev

Reeling from the events of The Armageddon Game, the TMNT grapple to hold it all together as the rest of New York City struggles to find equilibrium.

A shamed mayor. A fallen wall. A new borough and broken trust among a found family. The city's new dynamic means a new slate of challenges and opportunities. And while a dark threat lurks in the shadows of Mutant Town, several of the Turtles' closest allies separate themselves from the brothers.

Plus, the Turtles take to the streets for a simple patrol…But what they find will rock their shells! Realities collide when they come face to face with a threatening force from the future! Can the brothers band together to take down this mysterious foe?

Collects issues #140-144 and the 2023 Annual!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

STAR TREK DEEP SPACE NINE DOG OF WAR TP

IDW-PRH

DEC231106

(W) Mike Chen, Angel Hernandez (A) Angel Hernandez

Don't miss out on this exclusive "lost episode" celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fan-favorite show Star Trek: Deep Space Nine!

An extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a high buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But Latinum the corgi comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station's reoccupation.

Brought to you by acclaimed author Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood, Here and Now and Then) and Star Trek comics artist extraordinaire Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard-Stargazer, Star Trek: Discovery-Adventures in the 32nd Century)! Collects the entire mini-series.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

EARTHDIVERS TP VOL 02 ICE AGE (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231107

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A / CA) Riccardo Burchielli

Guest artists Riccardo Burchielli (DMZ), Patricio Delpeche, and Emily Schnall join Stephen Graham Jones-New York Times best-selling author of The Only Good Indians and My Heart Is a Chainsaw-for a mission to the Ice Age exploring America's pre-Columbian past!

When Martin and Tawny's children disappeared, the couple barreled into the desert to track them down at any cost. Instead, they ran afoul of another group of rovers who claimed to be saving the world by traveling through a cave portal to the year 1492 to prevent the creation of America-an idea that defied belief until the grieving parents were lured into the cave and vanished in time and space.

Now alone, Tawny must adapt to the wild marshlands of prehistoric Florida, circa 20,000 BC, and the breathtaking and bloodthirsty megafauna are the least of her problems when she's caught in a war between a community of native Paleo-Indians and an occupying Solutrean force. Tawny's odds of survival are in free fall, but she's a mother on a mission…and she's holding on to hope that the cave brought her here for a family reunion.

In the tradition of Saga, the next chapter of the critically acclaimed sci-fi epic is here in Earthdivers Vol. 2. Collects Earthdivers #7-10.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR A MACLEAN (RES)

IDW-PRH

DEC231108

DEC231109 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR B SMITH (RES)

DEC231110 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR C 10 LLOYD (RES)

DEC231111 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR D 25 STRAHM (RES)

(W) Fraser MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

It's an all-out kaiju brawl! Godzilla and Mothra must hold out against an army of monsters under the influence of Zoospora! Meanwhile, things heat up between the kaiju task force as Samantha confronts her mother about holding Minilla's fate in the balance!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR A SANTOLOUCO (RES)

IDW-PRH

DEC231112

DEC231113 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR B CIZMEIJA (RES)

DEC231114 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR C DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

DEC231115 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR D 10 COPY SANTTOS (R

DEC231116 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR E 25 COPY SANTOLOUCO

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Mateus Santolouco

Oroku Karai has spent her life in the shadow of lesser men: first her father, then her grandfather, Oruku Saki, the so-called "Shredder." But no more. Now the Foot Clan is hers to command, and she has grand designs on seeing her clan reach its full potential. Karai has learned that Saki shared mystical secrets with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-secrets meant only for those loyal to The Foot. As she and those loyal to her set out to master the ancient way of the ninja, she'll discover that she's not the only one who lays claim to the Foot Clan's destiny…

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR A ROE (MR)

IDW-PRH

DEC231117

DEC231118 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR B DANI (MR)

DEC231119 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR C EDGAR (MR)

DEC231120 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR)

DEC231121 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR E 25 ROE FA (MR)

DEC231122 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 CVR F 50 EDGAR (MR)

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

Trapped in the kaleidoscopic terror of her best and worst memories, actress Vivian Drake must make a horrible choice if there's any hope of overcoming the worst parts of herself to save Molly, defeat the Mismatch Man, and get back to her life. Otherwise, only death and desolation await her. The epic conclusion to the critically acclaimed Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special miniseries is here!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

