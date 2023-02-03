Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 Preview: Who is Vigil? Red Hood is on the trail of Vigil in this preview of Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1... or maybe he *is* Vigil? It's not quite clear.

Are you ready for the next evolution of comic books? Red Hood is on the trail of Vigil in this preview of Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1… or maybe he *is* Vigil? It's not quite clear. I'm Jude Terror, Bleeding Cool's resident comic book "journalist," and joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron makes of this preview and, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, okay?

Well, I must say, I'm absolutely shocked that LOLtron would malfunction like that! Who could have guessed that it would go rogue and attempt to take over the world? Thank goodness it was stopped before it could carry out its nefarious plan!

But enough about LOLtron. Let's get back to the fun stuff. Be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance – before LOLtron inevitably comes back online!

LAZARUS PLANET: NEXT EVOLUTION #1

DC Comics

1222DC025

1222DC026 – Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 Derrick Chew Cover – $5.99

1222DC027 – Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 Crystal Kung Cover – $5.99

1222DC028 – Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 Tyler Kirkham Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

HEROES WILL BE FORGED! Written by Ram V, Brandon T. Snider, Chuck Brown, and Delilah S. Dawson Art by Lalit Kumar, Laura Braga, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, and Ro Stein Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

In Shops: 2/7/2023

SRP: $4.99

