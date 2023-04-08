Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #3 Preview: Rock Bottom Trapped in the wizard's dungeon, Shazam takes advice from a talking rat in this preview of Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #3.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #3

DC Comics

0223DC062

0223DC063 – Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #3 Simone Di Meo Cover – $5.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino, Alitha Martinez (CA) Guillem March

Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she's worshipped all her life? Back in Man's World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods' war and questions all she's done to ensure the Amazons' survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam's wizard takes revenge on his former champion!

In Shops: 4/11/2023

SRP: $4.99

