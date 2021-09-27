Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society is Marvel Meets Dog-Man

Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man is the best-selling comic book series in America. Each issue of the kids' superhero series gets a five million print run, and they sell out. While Marvel Studios has the most successful film franchise, every superhero movie dominating the box office. And Dynamite intends to join the two together with a new series being published with Curiosity Books as part of their new kids-focused line, with The Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society, from J E Bright, a children's author with 120 children's books to his name and also the author of Wonder Woman: The Way of the Amazons. His new graphic novel, and the recipient of all this hype, is The Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society will also be drawn by Fernando Ruiz, Archie Comics artist and both a student and later instructor at the Kubert School.

Dynamite announced this, with the rather small visual below, at the Diamond Retailer Summit happening online this weekend. Which has seen a number of comic book publishers promoting their wares to attending comic book retailers, looking through current comic books, retailer promotions, ways that comic book publishers support retailers, and one or two announcements as well.

They also talked about Thunderous a graphic novel about Ianna, a young Native American girl on a school field trip, who travels to the spirit world, parallel to her own, and befriends a raven to get her home, and who seek a mystical source for the first time. Created by Mandy Smoker Broaddus, the poet laureate of Montana, with artist Natalie Peters, this will be their first graphic novel. Expect Dynamite Entertainment and Curiosity Books to talk more about these books in the weeks ahead. I wonder what the print run of The Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society will be?

