Liefeld Pulls Out Of Big Apple Comic Con, Starlin & Steranko Step In

The weekend represents the first of the long-standing physical comic conventions to return, even in a reduced format, The Big Apple Comic Con in the New Yorker Hotel on Saturday.

But it seems that their star guest, Rob Liefeld, has announced that he will no longer be attending. Liefeld posted to Facebook stating;

Once again, announcing that I will not be attending BIG APPLE COMIC CON this weekend. Have to be extra cautious in these times with regard to health. Thank you! I hope to make my way to New York sometime soon.

However, for those bereft of Rob, has been attending a number of other events and will appear at a much smaller event at Fantastic World's Comics in Scottsdale, Arizona the weekend afterwards.

Bleeding Cool understands that this was originally going to be the date for Big Apple Comic Con, but the management of the show moved the Big Apple Comic Con date forward a week so as not to conflict with that appearance by Liefeld in Arizona. And now are understandably a little miffed after rob pulled out the Wednesday before. However, they have now arranged for both Thanos creator Jim Starlin and The Contessa creator Jim Steranko to attend, replacing Rob Liefeld, on the planned date this Saturday. Jim Steranko tweeted;

IT IS OFFICIAL! Just confirmed with BIG APPLE CON promoter Mike Carbonero that I will be appearing/signing/storytelling at this Saturday's NYC Event throughout the entire day! At the NEW YORKER HOTEL July 17! Make your presence known! Masking is optional! Hope to see you there!!!

Also, Myrat Mychaels will be there with his Rob Liefeld X-Force parody cover of his Do You Pooh Deadpool/Winnie The pooh mashup series, dubbed All Out Pooh. So hopefully that will all work out as well.

And if anyone is going – to either event – feel free to report back to Bleeding Cool to tell us how it all went. Also, if you are freaked out by anti-maskers, just slap on a Deadpool or Stormtrooper cosplay and you'll be covered. Good luck all.