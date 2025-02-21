Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Little Batman Month One #4 Preview: Babysitter Bamboozle Begins

In Little Batman Month One #4, Damian Wayne faces his toughest challenge yet: escaping his babysitter to save his father from Scarecrow. Check out the preview here.

Don't miss the climactic conclusion to Little Batman's first month! Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Little Batman, has all the information he needs to bring down Scarecrow but now finds himself trapped in the claws of a nefarious foe…his own babysitter! If Little Batman wants to bring Scarecrow down and save his father, he's gonna have to get out of this situation the only way a kid can: by driving her crazy.

LITTLE BATMAN MONTH ONE #4

DC Comics

1224DC180

(W) Morgan Evans (A) Jon Mikel (CA) Patrick Ballesteros

In Shops: 2/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

