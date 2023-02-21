Livewire Is Now The Joe Rogan Of The DC Comics Universe Livewire is a supervillain witha special place in the DC Comics canon, created for Superman: The Animated Series in the nineties.

Livewire is a supervillain witha special place in the DC Comics canon. Created for Superman: The Animated Series in the nineties, the character appeared in comics on 1997 in Superman Adventures #5 based on the animated series. Her first DCU comic book appearance was almost a decade later in Action Comics #835. She also appeared in the Smallville TV series played by Anna Mae Routledge and by Brit Morgan in Supergirl.

In the New 52, her backstory was filled in a little in Batgirl, as a popular vlogger known for pranks and makeup tutorials, and hr powers now came from an attempt to reroute all the power to the lights in Metrpopolic to spell out an offensive phrase that would be visible from space, she was electrocuted, gaining electricty-based superpowers. So, a creature created by other media, it is fitting that she appear in Superman #1 today, paraphrasing the Lois Lane line from the first Superman movie, "you've got me… who's got you?"

With Lex Luthor giving unhelpful comments in Superman's ear about how to deal with her, we learn that she has graduated to being a shock jock podcaster, who has found her show pulled from streaming services.

It's a reference reminiscent of when a bunch of episodes of Joe Rogan's show was pulled from Spotify, though he didn't actually get cancelled. But it looks like Livewire is intended to provide a parallel to that action, from this time last year.

Will Livewire be able to use her powers to live stream wherever she happens to be? Even from a jail cell?

SUPERMAN #1 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! A hero is only as good as their villains will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/21/2023