Lois Lane Gains A New Member Of The Family In Checkmate #5 (Spoilers)

What is it with people getting formerly unknown brothers or sisters right now? We have just had Mister Fantastic discovering a formerly unknown, possibly black, half-sister from another family his father had on Earth. Peter Parker, Spider-Man, got a previously unknown sister just the other year. And now it's Lois Lane's turn. Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev already killed off Lois Lane's father, Sam Lane, in a previous Checkmate comic book series. Clearly they were feeling bad and wanted to make up for it.

Leonardo Lane, a previously unknown brother to Lois Lane, and son of Sam Lane. The identity of the mother, however, redacted. And forty years old which, in current continuity, would make him an older half-brother as well. Also suggesting a family that Sam Lane had before meeting Ella Lane. And transforming Lois Lane from being the elder sister of Lucy Lane, to being Lois In The Middle. Of course, Lois Lane is not the only one having issues with genetics in Checkmate #3.

The Metropolis Guardian as a subject of alien experimentation, intervention, and genetic engineering. Something close to the old Bloodlines series of annuals and characters from DC Comics? And chance of a return of Hitman along the way? Or would that just be too on-the-nose for Checkmate? And note that Bones is no longer running the DEO…

CHECKMATE #4 (OF 6) CVR A ALEX MALEEV

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan's power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/28/2021