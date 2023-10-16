Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC | Tagged: gail simone, jeff the land shark, Lokil, new york comic con, women of marvel

Loki in The Bifrost And Furious, Jeff The Land Shark & Gail Simone

Marvel Voices: Loki Presents: The Bifrost And Furious by Karla Pacheco, Roberta Ingranata & Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Emphasis on the "bi"?

The Bifrost And Furious is just one of those titles, like The Asgardians Of The Galaxy, that when you hear it, you just want it to happen right now. And thanks to Marvel Unlimited's digital comic book schedule, announced at New York Comic Con in the Women Of Marvel panel on the Sunday of the show, that's what you get. Or at least, next month, you do. Two weeks there about, the 1st of November. With Marvel Voices: Loki Presents: The Bifrost And Furious by Karla Pacheco, Roberta Ingranata and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Emphasis on the "bi", I presume?

MARVEL'S VOICES: LOKI PRESENTS #75

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by ROBERTA INGRANATA

Colored by FER SIFUENTES-SUJO

Launching 11/1 on Marvel Unlimited

And then a third series of Jeff The Land Shark in It's Jeff by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru dropping this week on the 20th of October with It's Jeff Infinity Comic #25. "Released on a weekly basis, the new season will put Jeff the Land Shark up to new hijinks and reunite him with super friends like Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye." Spinning out of Deadpool and West Coast Adventures, Jeff The Land Shark is… a land shark. Part of an invading force that got friendly and stuck around. Seemingly indestructible, there is an origin story yet to be told here, I think.

IT'S JEFF #25

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and Color by GURIHIRU

Launching 10/20 on Marvel Unlimited

Also announced at the Women Of Marvel panel was the next Women Of Marvel comic book for February 2024, with a cover from Carmen Carnero and the return, for a story at least, of Gail Simone to Marvel Comics. And featuring Scarlet Witch, Storm, Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Psylocke and more.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE (and more to be announced)

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale February 2024

