London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night

Orbital Comics Art Gallery had a gathering of artists, comics creators, friends, and family last night courtesy of Missed Deadline and Jessica Kemp. Creators like Rian Hughes, Mark Stafford, Pete Hogan, and Will Potter, and publishers like Tony Bennett, mixed with exhibited artists and staff from the Cartoon Museum, for drinks and general bonhomie. Those in London should pop by and see the new place. It's rather nifty. Here are a few surreptitious photos taken before everyone decamped to a couple of bars and pubs – as well as the Mark Stafford Orbital invite of course. Everyone in attendance got a small print of it…

Orbital Comics Art Gallery is at 8 Great Newport St, London WC2H 7JA, next to the Arts Theatre, and round the corner from Leicester Square tube.

Billy Chainsaw is an internationally collected, British contemporary Pop artist whose work uses a fertile mix of pulp and the arcane to engage with ideas of mortality, magick and sensuality. Through his transformative art Chainsaw has developed a personal armoury of imagery and gestural approaches that are instantly recognizable, yet seemingly open to infinite experimentation. Chainsaw says he has no interest in perfection. He's far more passionate about the ragged edges, the uneven surface and the traces of previous mistakes. All of which combine to provide the volatile seedbed of his works. Chainsaw's previous work has been exhibited in numerous highly regarded galleries such as the Saatchi Gallery London and the Fleetwood Gallery San Francisco

Gerard Don-Daniel was born and lives in London. Studied at St. Martins in the mid 90's, that's when I caught his eye. His mixed media art incorporates drawing, painting, photography, collage, digital art, illustration, printmaking and found objects. Much of Don-Daniel's inspiration comes from comic books and street art, which he applies to broader, more recognized genres of art history to create a personalized body of work. Having exhibited in several London galleries, Don-Daniel's previous work has been snapped up by many private collectors.

GirlShit has an art school, fine art background. The British artist's multi-disciplinary approach to making art and asking questions leads GirlShit through positive propaganda to examine the female in art and society through layers of subculture, contradictions and personal memory. Oil painting, collage, printmaking, drawing and sculpture form the framework for GirlShit's narrative led practice, with a flip side of artist merch' that embodies the DIY attitude and aesthetics of punk to create 'art on any surface' and an everyday connection through the work. GirlShit is a force to be reckoned with.

JRoldan was born in Columbia, raised in the US, and now resides in London. JRoldan's mixed media work embraces the schools of abstract and gestural expression to create an artistic vision that is uniquely his own. As the creator, JRoldan is clearly 'visible' in his art; his work can never be considered passive or one-dimensional. The very action of his art – by splattering, pouring and scraping fingers across canvas – produces a sense of feverish animation. For the observer, JRoldan's work has a demanding forcefulness that immediately engages our attention. Subversive, irreverent and darkly humorous, JRoldan's goal is always to strengthen the visual impact of his statement. Drawing on his love of ancient mythology and a fascination with historical figures, his works deal in underlying and overlying truths. They raise questions about myth and reality. They invite us to see them not only as aesthetic objects, but also as objects of reflection.

Mister Wim is a London based, Antwerp born, international, art revolutionary. A post-graffiti-sticker-monster, he's been turning heads since '91, doing commissioned and non-commissioned murals in public and private spaces; participating in group art shows; and creating action paintings in bars, discos, music festivals, and tattoo studios and conventions – from Deptford to Osaka. Mister Wim's method of ARTful dodging also embraces graffiti, body painting, tattoo designs, drive-by stickering, and simple drawing. His is a peaceful revolution through art.

