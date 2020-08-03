Long-running Webcomic O Human Star to End With Third Volume

The popular indie graphic novel series O Human Star has launched a campaign to fund its third and final volume on Kickstarter. The series by Blue Delliquanti, which began as a webcomic in 2012, has enjoyed success through the crowdfunding site, which continues with this finale, currently funded at nearly double its goal with twenty-six days left on the clock. As mainstream creators and publishers have begun to flock to Kickstarter in recent years, Delliquanti and other webcomic creators have been ahead of the curve both as a modern webcomics guru and crowdfunding powerhouse.

O Human Star Volume Three, collecting the last four years of the webcoming with chapters six, seven, and eight along with a side story, is pitched to readers as such:

Sulla Pinsky is a success story of cutting-edge robotics. She passes almost perfectly as a sixteen year old human girl. Her creator Brendan dotes on her like a father, and her connection to the once-dead, now revived inventor Alastair Sterling endows her with intelligence, skill, and an important legacy to uphold. So why is everything falling apart? Sulla, Brendan, and Al must choose whether or not to tell the truth in order to keep their family and identities intact. But are they ready for the truth to change everything?

This campaign marks Delliquanti's third successful campaign, after bringing the webcomic into print reality in 2014 and 2016. The Prism-award winning O Human Star, described by Delliquanti as queer science-fiction, chronicles the lead character's search for identity. With the trilogy of volumes now complete, new readers can catch up on the first two volumes of this landmark indie comic through this Kickstarter campaign in both print and digital form. The series can also be discovered at its original home… the internet, where the long-running webcomic is currently leading up to its final pages over at its website.