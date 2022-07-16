Looney Tunes #267 Preview: Is Foghorn Legorn an Anti-Vaxxer?

Foghorn Leghorn infects his entire community with chicken pox in this preview of Looney Tunes #267. Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #267

DC Comics

0522DC127

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Walter Carzon

It was bad enough when Foghorn Leghorn came down with a bad case of (what else?) chicken pox. But now the farmyard is quarantined, and Foghorn's cooped up for a week with his archrival, the Barnyard Dawg. With nowhere to go and nothing to do, an ever-escalating war of pranks and practical jokes begins. How long will it take before the situation blows up out of all proportion?

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $2.99

