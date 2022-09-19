Looney Tunes #268 Preview: Hard Boiled Duck

Daffy finds work as a hard-boiled detective in this preview of Looney Tunes #268. Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #268

DC Comics

0722DC171

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Robert Pope, Scott McRae (CA) Derek Fridolfs

When her beloved bird appears to have flown the coop, a mysterious lady seeks out some help…and none other than Duck Twacy is on the case! His search across every side street and darkened alley all points to one likely suspect…the recently escaped criminal Pussycat Puss. Will Twacy find his bird? Or will it be lights out for this cooked duck?

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.