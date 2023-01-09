Looney Tunes #279 Preview: Doctor Who? Coyote Wile E. Coyote can't catch the Roadrunner, even with an ACME brand teleporter that takes him to prehistoric times in this preview of Loony Tunes #279.

In this week's installment, Wile E. Coyote is trying his luck at catching the Roadrunner with an ACME brand teleporter that takes him to prehistoric times.

LOONEY TUNES #279

DC Comics

1122DC183

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Derek Fridolfs

Too slow to ever catch the Roadrunner, Coyote is looking for any edge to help him out. So when ACME offers him a sample product – a teleporter – he leaps at the chance to try it out. Will this be just the thing Coyote needs to finally get one step ahead of the Roadrunner?

In Shops: 1/10/2023

SRP: $2.99

