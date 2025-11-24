Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, LGBTQ, Love Recipe, Myra Rose Nino, Random House, romance, young adult

Lovely Recipe: A New YA Graphic Novel About Food and Love

Food and love are two great things that taste great togther, as discovered in Love Recipe, a new graphic novel by Myra Rose Nino about coming of age, grief, the growing pains of adolescence, and the recipes that make us who we are.

Lovely Recipe – Where Food and Romance Meet

In this savory and sweet sapphic YA Romance graphic novel, a klutzy high schooler strives to learn her grandma's recipes and ends up falling for a no-nonsense classmate whose family owns a restaurant.

What does cooking have in common with falling in love? They're both matters of chemistry! They form a lovely recipe!

It's Sofia's last year in high school. All her friends are getting ready to go to far away colleges, but she doesn't know if that path is right for her. What Sofia does understand is that, ever since her grandma died, her mom has been distant. But maybe, if Sofia can learn how to make one of grandma's most cherished recipes, she and her mom's relationship can go back to the way it used to be. The only problem with that idea? Sofia is terrible at cooking.

Enter Anna Marie, Sofia's super cute classmate who's everything Sofia isn't– driven, disciplined, and a gifted chef. Despite getting on each other's nerves, Anna Marie starts teaching Sofia how to cook in exchange for her help around Anna Marie's family's restaurant. And soon enough, they discover that the sparks between them are more than just stovetop flames.

But can love blossom when Sofia's and Anna Marie's lives are changing so much? Or will the impending pressures that come with graduation break them apart?

Myra Rose Nino is a comic artist and Illustrator located in Upstate New York, sharing her apartment with 2 cats and 2 snakes. She attended Laguna College of Art and Design, majoring in animation but dabbling in other majors, eventually realizing her love of storytelling and comics. Having worked on comic covers for Boom! Studios, she is excited to release her debut graphic novel Lovely Recipe with Random House Graphic. When she's not drawing, you can find her knitting, spinning, crocheting, weaving or attempting to make sourdough bread.

Lovely Recipe is out in February 2026 but is now available for preorder.

