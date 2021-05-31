Luke Cage Doesn't Believe In Mephisto (Heroes Reborn Spoilers)

This week sees Kane's Paul Grist take on another crime-filled city, Marvel Comics' New York – which in the world of Heroes Reborn is becoming more and more like Gotham City of DC Comics. Squadron Supreme was always Marvel's take on the Justice League, and a world in which the Squadron Supreme have taken the place of the Avengers has given us a Marvel Universe that is trying to reflect as much of DC as possible. They even say as much.

Okay, that's a reference to Washington DC, but we get the point they are trying to make. One of systematic corruption. And amidst all of this is Luke Cage, trying to do an honest man's job as Police Commissioner, taking the role played by Jim Gordon in the DC Universe. With Nighthawk as his Batman. And a Nighthawk signal.

While he also has a Lois Lane-equivalent – or Lana Lang, you get to take your pick.

As Nighthawk also takes on the role of Spider-Man as well as Batman… with Gwen Stacy now both Spider-Gwen and Batgirl of this world. It really is becoming a new Amalgam, just without DC Comics getting anything out of it.

And this Gwen Stacy survived, because another figure took her place off a certain bridge with a certain sound effect.

And he even got his own version of Venom – and the attention of one Feclia Hardy, the Black Cat. In her world at least.

But Luke Cage, it seems, was brought up in a very different tradition, that of the Cult Of Christ. In the Heroes Reborn worl, Christianity is the equivalent of Seventh Day Aventists. and the big mainstream religion of America? As we learned last week, it's all about Mephisto…

Is this the big message of Heroes Reborn? That the Marvel Universe remade to look like the DC Universe will only ever be the work of the devil? All three titles, Heroes Reborn #5, Heroes Reborn: American Knights #1 and Heroes Reborn: Marvel Double Action #1 are published this Wednesday.