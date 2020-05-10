Lumberjackula, a New Graphic Novel From Mat Heagerty and Sam Owen.

Mat Heagerty, writer of Unplugged and Unpopular and Just Another Sheep, is writing a new kids graphic novel, Lumberjackula, drawn by Sam Owen of Cat Tales and Ghost Gauntlet. The comic will be published in 2022 by Simon & Schuster. But what is it?

Lumberjackula is described as a half-vampire, half lumberjack fifth-grader who battles against a gang of evil Stake-people, and his parents expectations in as dance-filled, fantasy comedy for fans of Dog Man. He struggles to choose between a vampire or lumberjack prep school when what he really wants is to dance.

Lumberjackula will be published by Simon & Schuster in the summer of 2022, and their Editorial Director Kendra Levin bought the rights, Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency represented both Mat and Sam. As the deal was announced, Mat said "I wish I could send this back in time. Project it on the board of whatever special ed class I was in to show Kid-Mat that dyslexia won't hold him back! I'm really proud of this."

Mat Heagerty is a Bay Area comic book writer and bartender, with another kid due in June. As well as Lumberjackula, he also has another graphic novel Martian Ghost Centaur with Steph Mided due to be published by Oni Press next year, followed by Jaywalker's Journal with Natasha Huffstutler in 2022 and Indoor Kid with Lisa DuBois in 2023. These graphic novel publishers sure do plan ahead, don't they? Sam Owen is a freelance artist specializing in comic art and character design who loves making fantasy and science-fiction art geared towards young adults and children.