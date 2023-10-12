Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC, retailer breakfast

Lunar Distribution Hosts First New York Comic Con Retailer Breakfast

The New York Comic Con Retailer Breakfasts held the first day of the show, kicking off today, is a regular feature of the event for comic shops

The New York Comic Con Retailer Breakfast Events, held the first day of the show (kicking off today) is a regular feature of the event for comic book stores, as is the Friday Lunch equivalent at San Diego Comic-Con. But this time, there is a significant change. Usually, it is hosted by Diamond Comic Distributors, which have done so for decades – but not since lockdown. So this year, it's the Lunar Distribution Breakfast for the first time. Hosted by Lunar Distribution, stepping up to the plate and currently exclusive distributors for DC Comics and Image Comics, as well as deals with everyone from Ahoy to Scout to Vault. Lunar previously ran smaller retailer breakfast events at C2E2 and Emerald City Comic Con, both Reed shows, as is NYCC, but New York usually brings out the bigger guns. How will things differ? No one knows. It's not quite as transparent as with Diamond, but it takes place in the River Pavilion area of New York Comic Con in half an hour, running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., as the show begins. That may be the most significant change; the Diamond Retailer Breakfast used to start at 7 a.m. Now, they have given New York comic store attendees an extra two hours in bed. With the bed bugs.

And while it may be different this year, it will, of course, be very different to 2020, when the armed forces commandeered the Javits Center. Though possibly Alex Segura will be just as worthy of respect.

Attendees usually also get gift bags from comic book publishers, previews of upcoming stories, comics and events, and a general look around the state of the direct market. Oh yes, and breakfast as well. The most important meal of the show. Expect to see a few of the retailer exclusives hit eBay a few minutes after the event closes. It will also be followed at 11 am by a retailer-only Peach Momoko and Tom King signing, which should also prevent the insanity of the Peach Momoko signing last year. If you are a comic book store attending, feel free to feed back anything you see and hear to the usual contacts…

