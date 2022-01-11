Lunar Distribution Launches "Next Phase" Previews Catalogue

Lunar Distribution is the exclusive monopoly comic book distributor for DC Comics to the direct market of comic books, and also DC's biggest company as mail order comic shop DCBS. They have also taken on a handful of other publishers, such as Scout Comics, Ahoy, Floating World, CEX, Silver Sprocket and more to come. And while DC Comics already has a catalogue to retailers and readers to pre-order their comic books from, now so has the rest of the publishers, with Next Phase.

Beginning with Next Phase #1 for comic books shipping in March, Lunar aims to give the publishers within greater space and prominence than they can usually get from their competitor Diamond Previews.

Here's a look at a few of the pages within the Next Phase catalogue's first issue.

Look for Oni Press/Lion Forge and Z2 Comics to join them sharpish, the latest comic book publishers to announce that they are, too, working with Lunar. Lunar has also gained a reputation for heavy-duty packaging of the comic books shipped out, after a long history doing similar as DCBS, something that has raised the game both for Diamond Comic Distribution and for Penguin Random House's distribution of Marvel Comics titles which significantly failed in their first few weeks of operation. It will also be worth noting if Lunar Distribution can keep high-performance levels as new publishers come on board. And if the balance will shift from Diamond ad more publishers do. IDW is shifting to Penguin Random House alongside Marvel, Dark Horse, Dynamite and Image look to be sticking with Diamond, but where now for Boom, AfterShock, AWA, Valiant, Titan and others? There is still plenty of distribution real estate to be divided up amongst the willing.

