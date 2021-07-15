Lydia Antonini Quits As IDW Entertainment President

There have been all sorts of moves at IDW in the past few months. After being an early company that fired and furloughed staff during the pandemic, of late is has all been about executive and editorial moves. Jazmine Joyner joined IDW Publishing as Associate Editor, Heather Antos joined to work on IDW's Marvel and Star Wars comics, Mark Doyle became their new Editorial Director, Jonny Gutman was made Vice President of Series, Cassie Conaway joins as Director of Development, Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services quit, former head of Marvel Press at Disney Publishing Worldwide, Nachie Marsham, was made publisher of IDW Publishing, and IDW President Jerry Bennington quit, all topped off by the discovery that IDW's Exec Chairman William Rapfogel served time for money laundering.

The latest news is that Lydia Antonini is quitting as IDW Entertainment President. Deadline states that "after nearly five years at IDW Entertainment, Lydia Antonini is stepping down as President to return to producing. Although she is exiting her current role at IDW Entertainment, IDW expects that Antonini will continue as a producer on several projects." "For the almost five years that I have been with IDW Entertainment I have been fortunate to work with the best talent and creators in the world, and I am forever thankful for that honor," said Antonini. "The team at IDW Entertainment is one of the best around and I'm delighted to continue my journey with them as a producer. In the aftermath of a year that has affected all of us, I am looking forward to returning to my producing and storytelling roots by supporting diverse creators, working with exceptional talent, and building franchises."

Lydia Antonini joined IDW Entertainment in 2017 as Head of Development & Production and became President in 2019, replacing the departing David Ozer. And that during her tenure as President, Antonini is credited with building IDW's Los Angeles presence and growing the Entertainment division into a team of seasoned professionals covering drama, film, animation, and kids' programming.