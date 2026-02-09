Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged:

Madeleine Holly-Rosing Brings Back Lady Mechanika With Joe Benitez

Madeleine Holly-Rosing brings back Lady Mechanika to Image Comics with Joe Benitez for May 2026

Article Summary Lady Mechanika returns with a new Image Comics miniseries, The Mechanical Menagerie, in May 2026.

Boston Metaphysical Society's Madeleine Holly-Rosing guests as writer, joining creator Joe Benitez and Martin Montiel.

Victorian steampunk adventures await as Lady Mechanika investigates mysterious mechanical threats and Mistress Grimm.

Perfect for new readers and longtime Lady Mechanika fans, with covers by Benitez, Montiel, and Sabine Rich.

Madeleine Holly-Rosing of Boston Metaphysical Society is reviving and writing Joe Benitez's steampunk comic Lady Mechanika for Image Comics in May 2026, with Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie drawn by Benitez and Martin Montiel.

"Acclaimed creator Joe Benitez returns to the world of Lady Mechanika with an all-new chapter in Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie. Written by Madeleine Holly-Rosing (Boston Metaphysical Society) and illustrated by Benitez and Martin Montiel, this four-issue miniseries plunges readers into a haunting steampunk mystery this May from Image Comics. When Lewis, Fred, and Allie stumble upon an abandoned amusement park, their curiosity awakens something that should have remained lost to time. As strange mechanical threats emerge from the shadows, Lady Mechanika teams up with Inspector Singh to investigate the whereabouts of the sinister Mistress Grimm and her elusive Reapers—before the past claims even more victims. Blending action, adventure, and gothic steampunk spectacle, The Mechanical Menagerie is a perfect entry point for new readers and a must-read for longtime fans of the series. "I had a lot of fun returning to the interiors and immersing myself in the characters again," said Benitez. "Some interesting developments unfold in this story, so you don't want to miss it!"

Madeleine Holly-Rosing is best known as the writer and creator of Boston Metaphysical Society, a steampunk supernatural series that blends Victorian-era settings with paranormal elements in late-1800s Boston, across comics, graphic novels, prose, and audio drama. Her other notable work includes the graphic novel series Morgana Pendragon, a unique retelling of the Arthurian legend that focuses on Morgana's perspective.

Joe Benitez is the creator of Lady Mechanika and co-creator of Weapon Zero and The Magdalena, and contributed to The Darkness at Top Cow. He also worked extensively for DC Comics on Titans, Superman/Batman, JLA, Detective Comics, Supergirl, and others. Lady Mechanika follows a mysterious young woman with mechanical limbs in a Victorian-inspired world of dirigibles, automatons, and intrigue, as she uncovers secrets of her past, first published at Aspen Comics, then Image Comics, and his own Benitez Productions. He has also created other works like the urban fantasy Wraithborn and PandaGirl AsSASSin.

Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 6th of May, 2026. Cover A by Benitez and Sabine Rich. Cover B by Benitez, Montiel and Rich and Cover C 1:10 copy incentive by Benitez and Montiel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!