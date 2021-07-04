Madman's First Appearance To Set Records At Auction?

Okay, here we go. The first appearance of Mike Allred's character Madman (outside of ads) was in Creatures of the Id #1 published by Caliber Press, in 1990. And it is up for auction today from Heritage Auctions in a CGC 9.8 slab part of this weekend's selection. This means a) given the recent attention to the character in Crossover and b) the increase in the back issue market for first appearances, that this could be about to set a new record for this comic. Overstreet values the comic at $100 in 9.2, but a 9.6 slab just sold for almost $500 on eBay. Currently, on the auction, it is only $180 but there are eight hours to go. This will go higher, or it will be quite the bargain.

Madman is Frank Einstein, is a combination of Frank Sinatra and Albert Einstein. An agent of the Tri-Eye Agency he was killed in a car accident, then stitched back together and brought to life by two scientists, Dr. Egon Boiffard and Dr. Gillespie Flem. This resurrection left him amnesiac, and the resurrected John Doe was named after Boiffard's artistic and scientific heroes, Frank Sinatra and Albert Einstein, respectively. The procedure left Frank with supernatural reflexes and a slight degree of precognitive and empathic power; however, he remembers nothing about his former life, but faint, troubling memories relating to his death. Madman's costume is based on the only thing he can clearly remember: a fascination with a comic book character called Mr. Excitement. The character has been published by Caliber Comics, Tundra, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Oni Press, Dark Horse Comics, Graphitti Designs, and AAA Pop over the years, including a DC Comics crossover with Superman. And hey, there are always rumors and updates on the inevitable TV show or movie…