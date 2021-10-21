Maestro Trilogy Begins to End in January with World War M Mini

Peter David's Maestro trilogy will begin to come to an end this January with the first issue of Maestro: World War M #1. From David and artists Germán Peralta and Pasqual Ferry, the book sees the titular triumphant and the ruler of his post-apocalyptic wasteland. But this is Marvel, which means just when you think you've won, boom, a character shockingly returns from the dead. It happens every time! STUPID DEAD CHARACTERS! WHY WON'T THEY LEAVE HULK ALONE?!

So Abomination will be resurrected and form a tag team with Namor and Doctor Doom to challenge Maestro's dominance in Maestro: World War M #1. And Maestro has just five issues to sort it all out bef0re his whole trilogy is over. Bummer! Check out the solicit for World War M #1 below and take a look through Marvel's full January solicitations here.

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS!

A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war — WORLD WAR M!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99